Nigerian Lady Queries If Chioma Is The First Woman To Get Pregnant For Davido

by Eyitemi Majeed
Chioma Avril Rowland
Chef Chioma Avril Rowland

Davido‘s baby mama, Chioma Rowland Avril, is known for staying away from social media drama but the singer’s wife replied an internet troll who queried if she is the first to get pregnant for the superstar after sharing a throwback photo of her baby bump during pregnancy days.

Read Also: Davido And Chioma Enjoy Romance In The Kitchen (VIDEO)

Before Chioma reacted, one of her fans reacted by saying all she could see in the troll’s profile photo is her big nose and wack make up.

The fan then replied to the troll that Chioma is the first, before asking her to deal with her ‘mid-life drama.’

Chioma, on her part, reacted by saying the troll is following her and sending her heart emoji.

See screenshot of their conversation below:

The exchange

Tags from the story
Chioma, Davido
0

You may also like

Comedian Calls His Wife Christabel Ugly

D’banj Reacts To Rumours Of Tonto Dikeh Exit From DB record

Kaffy And Husband Get Mushy Mushy At LLAM Concert

(PHOTO) Chika Ike Gets N5million To Cut Her Hair In New Movie

Lagos State government to honour Fela

Laura Ikeji’s husband shares lovely photos of his kids he had with a white woman

‘World’s hottest grandmother’, shares the secret to her age-defying looks (Photos)

Amber Rose Lands In Nigeria

Caitlyn Jenner claims Kris Jenner suppressed her true nature in new memoir

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *