Nigerian Lady Reacts To Reports That She Died Few Hours To Her Wedding

by Temitope Alabi
Fakhrriyyah Hashim
Fakhrriyyah Hashim

A Nigerian lady by the name Fakhrriyyah Hashim woke up to the shocking fake news that she is dead.

A few people had taken to Facebook posting a photo of Hashim alongside a wedding invitation claiming that he died on Friday, October 4th, few hours to her wedding which was to hold on Saturday, October 5th.

Read Also: Nigerian bride looks quite unhappy on her wedding day (Photos)

Reacting to the viral fake news, Hashim wrote;

“I haven’t been on Facebook in a so long, but I’ve had to today thanks to Fake News.

“A picture of mine has gone viral with the name Fatima Yola claiming that i was meant to get married today but i died yesterday.

“The man in question is using my picture to raise money from stupidfolk that can’t fact check before throwing their money around.”

Fakhrriyyah Hashim
Fakhrriyyah Hashim
Fakhrriyyah Hashim
Fakhrriyyah Hashim

 

Tags from the story
Fakhrriyah Hashim
0

You may also like

Lagos State begins graduate internship programme for 250 youths

Sir Dee

BBNaija2019: Frodd, Sir Dee Pull Birthday Prank On Esther

Bafarawa Denies Dasuki, Says I Never Received Money From Him

Priest bags 14 years imprisonment for sexually assaulting children

US calls for Mugabe to step down

Alex Unusual

Alex Unusual Gives Her Debtors Deadline For Payment; Threatens To Expose Them

ACPN Presidential candidate, Oby Ezekwesili to host world press conference on Monday – themed ‘For those who say we cannot win’

Shehu Sani

No Livestock Plan Will Succeed Without Tackling Insecurity: Shehu Sani

Oscar Pistorius Moved To Another Prison To Aid Rehabilitation

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *