Nigerian Lady Reacts To Reports That She Died Few Hours To Her Wedding

A Nigerian lady by the name Fakhrriyyah Hashim woke up to the shocking fake news that she is dead.

A few people had taken to Facebook posting a photo of Hashim alongside a wedding invitation claiming that he died on Friday, October 4th, few hours to her wedding which was to hold on Saturday, October 5th.

Reacting to the viral fake news, Hashim wrote;

“I haven’t been on Facebook in a so long, but I’ve had to today thanks to Fake News.

“A picture of mine has gone viral with the name Fatima Yola claiming that i was meant to get married today but i died yesterday.

“The man in question is using my picture to raise money from stupidfolk that can’t fact check before throwing their money around.”