Nigerian Lady Shed Tears Of Joy As She Meets Mayorkun For The First Time (Video)

by Michael
Mayorkun
Afro-pop Artist Mayorkun

Nigerian Afro-pop singer Mayorkun took to his Twitter to share a video clip of how a fan was shedding tears of joy after meeting with him for the first time.

The determined lady was seen shedding tears as she was asked to enter the car.

READ ASLO – ‘This Streaming Shit Can Make Some People Think They Are Talented’ Burna Boy Shades Mayorkun

The lady, who was saying ‘I’ve been waiting all my life’, stood in front of the car and was asked to come inside.

On meeting with Mayorkun, she got a little calm and said it was a dream come true.

See The Video Here:

