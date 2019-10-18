Nigerian Lady Tattos Burna Boy’s Face On Her Back

A Nigerian lady, Rugged Diva has shown just how much she loves Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Rugged Diva has taken to her IG page to share a photo of a new tattoo she got which is that of Burna’s face on her back.

Sharing the photo, she wrote; “Burna boy first daughter, big fan”.

This will not be the first time a fan would tattoo the name or the face of their favourite artiste on their body. 2019 BBNaija housemate Tacha tattooed the name of Davido on her body but has since removed it.