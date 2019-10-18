Nigerian Lady Tattos Burna Boy’s Face On Her Back

by Temitope Alabi
Rugged Diva, Burna Boy
Rugged Diva, Burna Boy

A Nigerian lady, Rugged Diva has shown just how much she loves Nigerian singer Burna Boy.

Rugged Diva has taken to her IG page to share a photo of a new tattoo she got which is that of Burna’s face on her back.

Read Also: Celebrity Tattoo Artist Bizzyaski Offers To Help Tacha Remove Her Davido Tattoo

Sharing the photo, she wrote; “Burna boy first daughter, big fan”.

This will not be the first time a fan would tattoo the name or the face of their favourite artiste on their body. 2019 BBNaija housemate Tacha tattooed the name of Davido on her body but has since removed it.

Rugged Diva, Burna Boy
Rugged Diva, Burna Boy
Tags from the story
Burna Boy, Rugged Diva
0

You may also like

Don’t Call Me Just A Monkey, Add ‘rich Monkey’ To It – Emenike Tells Racists

Man Calls Peeshaun Of Skuki A “Mumu”, Gets 3 Middle Fingers In Return

Thin Tall Tony Runs Into With Big Brother Naija’s First Ever Winner, Katung Aduwak

Shocking Confession From Popular Rapper, M.I: “I Used To Wash Toilets In America”

My Daughter Just Clocked 20, It Was Her Decision To Marry Early – Regina Daniel’s Mom

D’Prince Shares Photo Of Him And His Gold Fish

After Denying Their Relationship For A Year, Diamond Platnumz Welcomes Baby With His Sidechick (See Photo)

I’m A Hypocrite – Kim Kardashian

“I never collected anyone’s wife” – OAP Freeze responds to wife-snatching saga

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *