A video showing a lady in tears as she demands the immediate release of Mompha, who is in EFCC custody over alleged fraud, has gone viral.

According to the lady, the Instagram big boy gave her N500,000 for the burial of her late father.

People who are reacting to the lady’s act described it as clout chasing display, while others advised her to weep for Nigeria instead.

