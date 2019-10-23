Nigerian Lawyer Fumes As EFCC Parades Mompha Before Trial

by Eyitemi
Mompha while paraded by EFCC
Ayo Shonaiya, popular Nigerian Lawyer and Entertainment Consultant, has blasted the operatives of the Economic and Financial Crime Commission(EFCC) for parading suspected fraudster, Mompha, on social media before trial.

According to Ayo who spoke via his Instagram page, the anti-graft agency is supposed to take his mugshot and prepare a secure case based on evidence at hand instead of what he describes as ‘ a stupid for the media’ which is what he says the agency is currently doing.

“What exactly is the point of this? Instead of them to take his mugshot and prepare a secured case based on strong evidence, they proceed on a stupid circus for the media that can even taint their case when it does get to Court.

“Just like the Nigeria Police did with Evans the Kidnapper, they turned the case into a media circus that has turned him into some sort of folk hero for people who don’t know the difference between real life and social media gist.

“This is a stupid move by the EFCC.”

See his post below:

Ayo Shonaike, EFCC, Mompha
