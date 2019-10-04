Nigerian Music Producer, Don Jazzy Pleads With FG To Legalize ‘Cannabis’

Nigerian music producer Don Jazzy has pleaded with the Federal Government to legalize Cannabis.

Recall the ace music producer took to social media to celebrate one year since he quit smoking.

Now, in a lengthy thread on Twitter, the Mavin records king has written a very passionate piece, pleading with the Nigerian government about the health and immense economic benefits that could be derived if Cannabis is legalised.

According to him, ‘with the global cannabis industry projection of about $200 bn earnings by 2030, it would be advisable for Nigeria to make hay while the Sun shines’.

See His Post Here: