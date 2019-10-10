Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 10th October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 10th, October

Shoot Anyone That Blocks My Convoy: Governor Tells Security Aides

Governor of Ebonyi State, David Umahi, has ordered his security attachment to shoot anyone who blocks his convoy, Premium Times reports. According to the governor, even if such gunshot leads to death, it is still within the law. The Ebonyi governor made the declaration on Saturday while recounting how his convoy was blocked Friday night by mourners at a wake-keep in the state.

Professor Okwechime Emmanuel of the University of Benin (UNIBEN) has said that there are some female students that want to “obtain Sexually Transmitted Degree (STD)”. The professor said that’s the reason those students dress semi-nude to class, which results in widespread Sex for Grade in Nigerian tertiary institutions. This was revealed in a radio interview on Nigeria Info FM 99.3 credited to the named Professor.

Babcock University has announced that one of its lecturer identified as Akamo, in the department of biochemistry who was accused of sexual assault by some Nigerians on Twitter has been sacked. This follows a BBC Africa Eye documentary which was released on Monday, exposing some lecturers in West African universities sexually harassing students.

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has defended his decision to appoint one of his daughters as a political aide, saying she is very qualified. According to Okowa, while speaking on Tuesday at a media quarterly briefing in Asaba, Delta State capital, his daughter is more than qualified for the position.

An officer of the Nigerian police is alleged to have beat up a motorist and opened fire on him on a highway for attempting to overtake his car. The incident, it was gathered, occurred on Saturday evening in Calabar, Cross River State.

A Lagos State prosecutor, Y. A. Pitan, on Wednesday said a former Super Eagles’ Captain, Augustine Okocha, had finally settled out of court with the Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS). Okocha has been accused of income tax evasion since 2017. Pitan made this known to an Igbosere High Court in Lagos, adding that the LIRS informed it that the defendant visited its office and reconciled his accounts.

Tunde Ednut has earned himself the rage of fellow Nigerians after he bashed the Innosson car gift given to Mercy Eke, winner of the Big Brother Nigeria ‘Pepper Dem’ season. Ednut, an Instagram blogger had taken to his page to mock the car by Nigerian car maker Innosson, describing the vehicle given to Mercy as ‘Nepa car’.

A twitter user, @ms_jolena has taken to the microblogging platform to announce that a lecturer of the Ahmadu Bello University(ABU), A.B Umar, who was sacked over allegations for sex for grades has been employed by another university. According to ms_jolena, the lecturer has now been employed by Kaduna State University, about 70 kilometres away from ABU, Zaria in Kaduna state.

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide and foremost campaigner of Leah Sharibu, has taken his #FreeLeahSharibu campaign Ethiopia. Taking to Twitter, Omokri shared a video of himself at the 900-year-old rock-hewn church at Lalibela, Ethiopia.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday said he would do his best to carry everyone along during his second and last term as President of Nigeria. President Buhari said this when he received at State House, Abuja, some of the Ministers who served with him as military head of state between January 1984 and August 1985. According to a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, Buhari was said to have recalled how they “got things done then” because it was a military administration.

