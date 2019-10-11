Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 11th, October
Here’s Why Nigeria Should Scrap The Senate: Gov Fayemi
Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has advised that the Upper legislative chambers( Senate) be scrapped to reduce cost and save more money for the government. The governor also advised that it would be better to adopt Stephen Orosaye report which recommended the merging of federal government agencies that perform similar functions to save cost. Fayemi spoke at one of the panel sessions on the sidelines of the 25th edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit with the theme, ‘Nigeria 2050: Shifting gears,’ as reported by the Punch.
EFCC Recovers N65.5m From INEC Office In Zamfara
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has announced the recovery of N65.5million in the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission(EFCC) in Zamfara state. According to the commission, its operatives in Sokoto zonal office recovered money to the tune of N65,548,000.
Nigerian University Expels Student For Repeatedly Slamming State Governor
A first-year student of the Taraba State University has been expelled by the institution for criticising the governor of the state, Darius Ishaku, in several Facebook posts. The school however said the student was expelled because he had failed to “complete the registration processes” that include signing the matriculation oath form.
‘He Put His Penis Inside My Bum Bum’, 9-Year-Old Girl Recounts How Police Raped Her
A pupil, 9, on Wednesday recounted before an Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos how a policeman, Andy Eghobamien, 40, raped her severally. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the child made the revelation during the trial of Mr Eghobamien on a one-count charge of defilement, contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The child, a primary five pupil of one of the schools in Lagos State, who was led in evidence by Inumidun Solarin, the state Prosecutor, graphically explained how the police officer defied her.
Nobody’s Daughter Deserves To Be Treated As ‘fringe Benefit’: Omo-Agege
Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has said that nobody’s daughter deserves to be treated as ‘fringe benefit’ for anyone in position of trust and responsibility. The DSP said this while canvassing for all Nigerians to support enactment of effective law against sexual harassment in workplaces and educational institutions.
Online News Platforms Will Soon Be Regulated: Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed, minister of information and culture, on Thursday, said online news platforms will soon be regulated. The minister made this known in Abuja when he inaugurated a seven-man committee set up to implement reforms in the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC). The minister said that President Muhammadu Buhari approved recommendations of the reforms that will be implemented by the committee.
Jonathan Meets Buhari Behind Closed Door At Presidential Villa
President Muhammadu Buhari, Thursday met former President Goodluck Jonathan behind closed door at the Presidential Villa, Abuja. Jonathan, according to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) arrived at the State House at about 3.00 p.m and went straight to the president’s office. The agenda of the meeting between President Buhari and Jonathan unknown at the time of filing this report.
Tertiary Institutions In Nigeria Still Sell Degree, HND Certificates: NYSC DG
The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has revealed that some tertiary institutions in Nigeria still sell degree, HND certificates to unqualified persons. The corps also said it has uncovered 95 graduates with fake certificates from Nigeria and foreign universities. This was speaking the corps Director-General, Brigadier General Shuaibu Ibrahim, while speaking during the 2019 Batch ‘C’ pre-mobilization workshop on Wednesday in Minna, Niger state.
Suspected Thief Stripped Naked, Beaten To A Pulp And Paraded In Wheel Barrow (Photo)
A suspected thief identified as Victor met his waterloo after he was nabbed and almost beaten to death by an angry mob in Elebele, Ogbia Council Area of Bayelsa State. According to reports, Victor and his gang were said to have robbed one Sunday Eze with machetes.
Unknown Gunmen Abduct School Principal In Kaduna
Gunmen have struck in Kaduna, and this time, they attacked the Government Technical Secondary School located at Maraban Kajuru community in Kajuru local government area of Kaduna. Report has it that the kidnappers abducted the principal of the school.