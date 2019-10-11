Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 11th October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 11th, October

Governor Kayode Fayemi of Ekiti State has advised that the Upper legislative chambers( Senate) be scrapped to reduce cost and save more money for the government. The governor also advised that it would be better to adopt Stephen Orosaye report which recommended the merging of federal government agencies that perform similar functions to save cost. Fayemi spoke at one of the panel sessions on the sidelines of the 25th edition of the Nigerian Economic Summit with the theme, ‘Nigeria 2050: Shifting gears,’ as reported by the Punch.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has announced the recovery of N65.5million in the office of the Independent National Electoral Commission(EFCC) in Zamfara state. According to the commission, its operatives in Sokoto zonal office recovered money to the tune of N65,548,000.

A first-year student of the Taraba State University has been expelled by the institution for criticising the governor of the state, Darius Ishaku, in several Facebook posts. The school however said the student was expelled because he had failed to “complete the registration processes” that include signing the matriculation oath form.

A pupil, 9, on Wednesday recounted before an Ikeja Special Offences and Domestic Violence Court in Lagos how a policeman, Andy Eghobamien, 40, raped her severally. According to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), the child made the revelation during the trial of Mr Eghobamien on a one-count charge of defilement, contrary to Section 137 of the Criminal Law of Lagos State, 2015. The child, a primary five pupil of one of the schools in Lagos State, who was led in evidence by Inumidun Solarin, the state Prosecutor, graphically explained how the police officer defied her.

Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo-Agege has said that nobody’s daughter deserves to be treated as ‘fringe benefit’ for anyone in position of trust and responsibility. The DSP said this while canvassing for all Nigerians to support enactment of effective law against sexual harassment in workplaces and educational institutions.

Those were our newspaper headlines for today, 11th, October