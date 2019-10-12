Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th October, 2019

by Verity
Nigerian Newspaper headlines today
Nigerian Newspaper Headlines

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 12th, October

BREAKING: Court Sacks Dino Melaye As Kogi Senator, Orders Fresh Election

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked the Senator representing Kogi West, in Kogi State, Dino Melaye. The Appeal Court upheld the judgment of the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal. In its ruling, the court nullified the election of Senator Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and ordered a fresh election.

I Work Very Hard, I Am Not A Poor Person: Governor Umahi

Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Umahi has revealed that he became a billionaire at the age of 25 because of hard work and commitment to duty. The governor said this while interacting with leaders of Abakpa main market in Abakaliki. Umahi also dismissed social media reports that he owns shops at the market and built his house within one year.

To God Be The Glory: Melaye Reacts To Appeal Court Judgement

Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the annulment of his election by the Court of Appeal on Friday. The court of appeal had upheld the judgment of the election petition tribunal, ordering a fresh election. Following this ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission is to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

Army Rescues Students Abducted In Government School In Kaduna

Students of Government Day Secondary School Gwagwada in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducted recently have been rescued by troops of Operation Thunder Strike along the Kaduna-Abuja road on Thursday, 10, 10, 2019. According to Army, the troops in three different operations also killed four bandits, wounded many others and recovered arms and ammunition all in Kaduna State.

Why We Are Yet To Defeat Boko Haram: Army

Olusegun Adeniyi, the Theater Commander of the army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, has said that the major factor that hinders the Nigerian army from defeating Boko Haram is the lack of an “army aviation.” He said this when he received a delegation of the National Assembly joint committee on the army on Thursday. Adeniyi, a major general, who took over the command of the military’s counter-insurgency operation about two months ago, said Boko Haram has never been a “formidable force” as they are perceived to be.

Senate President Reads Riot Act To Ministers On Passage Of 2020 Budget

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has warned ministers and the Heads of Departments and government Agencies of not appearing on time before the National Assembly to defend their budget. Lawan issued this warning during the unveiling of the Legislative agenda for the House of Representatives on Friday in Abuja. The Senate president said the National Assembly would not tolerate any delay in the passage of 2020 budget by the end of the year.

Magun: Married Man Gets Stuck To Secret Lover During Sex (Video)

A married man got stuck in between the legs of his equally married lover while having sex in a hotel room in Daraja Mbili Market area, Kenya. Nairobi News reports that the secret lovers cried out for help when the man couldn’t pull out. The duo were taken to a witch doctor so they could be separated. Eyewitnesses said the lady, Sabina Moraa, has been involved in extra-marital affairs for a long time so her husband, who had been informed about it several times, sought the help of a medicine man.

Apostle Suleman Reacts To N5 Million Fine For Hate Speech

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has criticised the proposed N5 million fine for hate speech by the federal government.  Recall that some days ago, the Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed announced this new development. Reacting to this, the clergy expressed that this plan is a deliberate attempt to silence critics. See his tweet below:

Buhari Wants Nigerians To Be Uneducated: Reno Omokri

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has deemed the proposed budget for education in 2020 as a deliberate attempt to keep Nigerians uneducated. The N48 billion proposed for the ministry of education has continued to generate mixed reaction from public affairs analyst. The popular critic expressed that Nigeria is the world capital for out of school children.

 

 

Those were our newspaper headlines for today, 12th, October

Tags from the story
nigerian newspaper, Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today
0

You may also like

Obamacare defeats Republicans again

SOKAPU President Weighs In On Herdsmen Crisis

UNN Builds Nigeria’s First Electric Car

INEC to extend Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) to grassroots

#ChibokGirls: Only 15 remaining out of 113 girls

Nigeria Customs Service uncovers arms-bearing container at Tin Can port

Naira closes at N363/dollar after new year holiday

190,000 persons to be employed to put an end to Polio

Ben Bruce, Dino Melaye and 2 Other Nigerian Lawmakers That Electorates Have Tried to Recall

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *