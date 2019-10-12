Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 12th October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 12th, October

A Court of Appeal sitting in Abuja has sacked the Senator representing Kogi West, in Kogi State, Dino Melaye. The Appeal Court upheld the judgment of the Kogi State National and State Assembly Election Petition Tribunal. In its ruling, the court nullified the election of Senator Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and ordered a fresh election.

Ebonyi State governor, Engr. David Umahi has revealed that he became a billionaire at the age of 25 because of hard work and commitment to duty. The governor said this while interacting with leaders of Abakpa main market in Abakaliki. Umahi also dismissed social media reports that he owns shops at the market and built his house within one year.

Senator Dino Melaye has reacted to the annulment of his election by the Court of Appeal on Friday. The court of appeal had upheld the judgment of the election petition tribunal, ordering a fresh election. Following this ruling, the Independent National Electoral Commission is to conduct a fresh election within 90 days.

Students of Government Day Secondary School Gwagwada in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, abducted recently have been rescued by troops of Operation Thunder Strike along the Kaduna-Abuja road on Thursday, 10, 10, 2019. According to Army, the troops in three different operations also killed four bandits, wounded many others and recovered arms and ammunition all in Kaduna State.

Olusegun Adeniyi, the Theater Commander of the army’s Operation Lafiya Dole, has said that the major factor that hinders the Nigerian army from defeating Boko Haram is the lack of an “army aviation.” He said this when he received a delegation of the National Assembly joint committee on the army on Thursday. Adeniyi, a major general, who took over the command of the military’s counter-insurgency operation about two months ago, said Boko Haram has never been a “formidable force” as they are perceived to be.

President of the Senate, Ahmed Lawan has warned ministers and the Heads of Departments and government Agencies of not appearing on time before the National Assembly to defend their budget. Lawan issued this warning during the unveiling of the Legislative agenda for the House of Representatives on Friday in Abuja. The Senate president said the National Assembly would not tolerate any delay in the passage of 2020 budget by the end of the year.

A married man got stuck in between the legs of his equally married lover while having sex in a hotel room in Daraja Mbili Market area, Kenya. Nairobi News reports that the secret lovers cried out for help when the man couldn’t pull out. The duo were taken to a witch doctor so they could be separated. Eyewitnesses said the lady, Sabina Moraa, has been involved in extra-marital affairs for a long time so her husband, who had been informed about it several times, sought the help of a medicine man.

The General Overseer of the Omega Fire Ministries, Apostle Johnson Suleman has criticised the proposed N5 million fine for hate speech by the federal government. Recall that some days ago, the Minister of Information and culture, Lai Mohammed announced this new development. Reacting to this, the clergy expressed that this plan is a deliberate attempt to silence critics. See his tweet below:

