Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 14th October, 2019

A young boy has died alongside his rescuer, after being swept away by a flood in Aboru, Alimosho local government area of Lagos on Saturday. According to NAN, two young boys who were sent by their parents to buy cooking gas at a gas station fell into drainage through which water passed into the canal.

An unfortunate incident happened during the performance of Mavin act, Rema, during his performance at an event in Cyprus on Friday night. The sound system was shut down at the venue of the event during the performance of Mavin act, who was the headline act. According to reports, misunderstanding between the organizers and Cyprus police led to the problem.

The video, which went viral on Friday, followed the rumors that President, Muhammadu Buhari was set to marry another wife. Following the release of the video and its circulation, the First Lady, who just returned from the UK has cleared the air on the video. Speaking to NTA, she approved the video to be true and acknowledged that she was the one in the video, however, the video was an old one.

Ace Nigerian journalist Dele Agekameh, has passed on at the age of 60. Dele was a columnist for Premium Times and the Nation newspaper. According to his son, Fabian, Dele passed on Friday night in Lagos after battling renal disorder for seven years.autopsy.” Late Agekameh bagged many awards before his death.

Reno Omokri, former media aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, has aired his opinion on the zoning issue concerning the next president of Nigeria in 2023. According to the Yoruba Council of Elders, the next president of Nigeria should come from the South West. Reacting to this statement, Reno expressed that based on zoning, the next president of Nigeria should come from the South East.

The Chief Justice of Nigeria, Tanko Muhammad has stated that no one should disobey court orders as according to him, this might attract grave consequences.

Represented by John Tosho, Chief Judge of the federal high court at the launch of the 9th house of representatives legislative agenda in Abuja, Tanko, commended the national assembly for being a good ally of the Nigerian judiciary.

First Lady of Nigeria, Aisha Buhari left the United Kingdom late on Saturday for Nigeria. Her three months absence gave rumor mongers the privilege to speculate that all is not well with the first family. Due to her long absence, President Muhammadu Buhari, had been rumoured to be considering picking another wife, a report that has been debunked by the Nigerian Presidency.