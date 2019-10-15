Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 15th October, 2019

A 400L student of Tai Solarin University of Education is currently in the custody of school authorities after he allegedly stole and poisoned his friends with sniper. According to the victim, Sani Iyabo, popularly known as Paramount Komedy, the suspect poured sniper in her drink and food after stealing N57,000 from her account.

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has cautioned Nigerians against spreading fake news. The wife of the president said this on Sunday while speaking with newsmen, at the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, shortly after she returned from a medical leave at the United kingdom.

Mubi North Local Government stakeholders of the People’s Democracy Party (PDP) in Adamawa state have said that they were deceived into attending a Press Conference against the Senator Ishaku Abbo, representing the Northern Part of the state. Issuing a fresh conference to clarify their stand, the stakeholders speaking via Jauro Abacha of Kolere Ward in Mubi North told newsmen in Yola said they were conned by some of their folks into attending a sponsored Press Conference where categorical statements were made at disparaging Senator Abbo.

Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect, has urged the governor and people of Borno state to repent and seek the face of God. Shekau, in an audio he released on Sunday, added that Borno state is full of infidels. The leader of the insurgent group also berated the governor of the state, Babagana Zulum, for saying some insurgents were tired of fighting. This was in reaction to a call made by Governor Zulum that Boko Haram fighters, who were tired of fighting, should lay down their arms and embrace the amnesty programme of his administration.

Adams Oshiomhole, national chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has declared war following a reported attack on his Benin residence. The residence of the former Edo state governor was on Saturday attacked by hoodlums. Speaking after the attack, Oshiomhole said those behind the attack are bent on creating crisis in the state, but that they do not have the numbers to fight dirty.

Wole Soyinka, renowned writer and poet had said that the country’s education system is in serious trouble. The Nobel Laureate said this while speaking during the presentation of a play entitled, ‘Folly of Men’, on Sunday, at the University of Lagos (UNILAG). The play was an adaptation of three plays from Soyinka’s ‘Trial of Brother Jero’, Femi Osofisan’s ‘No More the Wasted Breed’, and Bode Sowande’s ‘Mamiwater’s Wedding’.

The Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) has just announced the ban on the importation of all items through the nation’s land borders. This was made known by Hameed Ali, comptroller-general of NCS, while speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Monday. This is to help security agencies to be able to scan the goods entering the country, adding that goods can only enter the country through the air and seaports, where they can undergo thorough scanning and certified fit for consumption.

The Imo state chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has said it’s immediate past governor, Rochas Okorocha consciously unleashed wickedness of the highest order with regards to the failed road network in the state. The party said this in a press statement signed by the State Publicity Secretary, Mr. Damian Oparah.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that former Senate President, Bukola Saraki no longer has the influence to facilitate reconciliation within the Kogi state PDP and usher the party to victory. This was made known by the party’s secretary of the media and publicity committee of the Campaign Council in the forthcoming Kogi State governorship election, Dr Tom Ohikere. Saraki has been named as the chairman of a five-man reconciliation committee charged with the task of reuniting Jonathan and Idris with the PDP chapters in their respective home states by the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus on Friday