Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 16th October, 2019

President Muhammadu Buhari’s wife, Aisha, has made shocking revelations about the power-tussle at the State House, and how members of Buhari’s relatives have dealt with her. In an interview with BBC Hausa, the president’s wife also confirmed that she was the woman heard speaking angrily in last week’s viral video shared on social media.

Fatima Mamman Daura, the daughter of President Muhammadu Buhari’s nephew, Mamman Daura, the alleged leader of the ‘cabal’ in Buhari’s government has revealed why she leaked a video of the president’s wife, Aisha talking angrily in an apartment in the Presidential Villa. In a report by The Cable, Fatima gives a vivid description as to what transpired in the video.

Chris Ngige, the minister of Labour and Employment, has stated that over 15 million Nigerians are currently unemployed and looking for white-collar jobs as a means to an end. According to the former governor who made this known while fielding questions from newsmen in Enugu, he added that procedures are underway to address the unemployment challenge across the country.

Exactly one month to the next gubernatorial poll in Bayelsa State, the state governor, Seriake Dickson, has described the major opposition in the state, All Progressive Congress(APC) as presenting a ticket of militancy, terrorism, cultism, and criminality to the electorates. Speaking at the official inauguration of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial campaign teams and secretariat on Tuesday, October 14, he said he is sure of victory for his Party.

While Nigerians have been lamenting the economic hardship as a result of the closure of all land borders across Nigeria, minister of agriculture, Sabo Nanono, thinks otherwise. Speaking at a press briefing in Abuja on Monday, he said there is more than enough food in the country. He added that orders would remain closed until neighbouring countries respect the laws of Nigeria as regards food smuggling.

Ali Ndume, Chairman, Senate Committee on army, has said that Boko Haram insurgents have killed 847 Nigerian soldiers from 2013 to date. According to him, the soldiers were buried in the military cemetery located in Maiduguri, Borno capital. He said the figure only includes soldiers killed by the insurgents and buried in the military cemetery in Maiduguri, not those buried in other military cemeteries.

Te Governor of Zamfara state, Bello Bello Muhammad Matawalle has revealed that his government would make a law that imposes capital punishment against the desecration of the Holy Qur’an in the state. Governor Matawalle said this while receiving a report from the committee for the review of activities of the State Ministry of Religious Affairs, religious Commissions and committees under the leadership of the former State Deputy Governor, Ibrahim Wakkala Muhammad.

A video has emerged online of some Lagosians risking their lives to scoop fuel from a leaking tanker at Mile 2, Lagos state. In the video, people were seen eagerly moving towards the leaking tanker, while some of them went as far as climbing the 33,000 liter-tanker.

Nigeria’s minister of information and culture, Lai Mohammed has said that President Muhammadu Buhari’s government does not play politics with the security and welfare of citizens. The minister said this on Tuesday during a town-hall meeting on security in Katsina state.

The National Chairman, All Progressives Congress (APC) Adams Oshiomhole, has issued a warning to Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State to stop blackmailing him. Oshiomhole further advised the governor that instead of blackmailing him, he needs to focus on delivery of good governance to the people. The APC Chairman made this known via a statement signed by Oshiohmole’s Chief Press Secretary, Simon Ebegbulem, in Abuja on Tuesday, October 15th.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Monday, made it known that the Federal government can not provide adequate healthcare for all Nigerians. Represented at the national health dialogue organized by Premium Times in Abuja by his Chief Physician Nicolas Audiferren, Osinbajo stated that the best thing for the nation will be an effective national health insurance scheme.