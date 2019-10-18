Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 18th October, 2019

No One Attacked Oshiomhole, He Only Failed To Observe Protocol: Obaseki
Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state has debunked claims that the All Progressive Congress, APC chairman, Adams Oshiomhole was attacked in the state. According to the governor, Oshiomhole, who is also a former governor of the State, failed to observe protocols while visiting the State.
APC Is A Party Notorious For Lies: Gov Ayade
Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has said that the All Progressives Congress, APC is notorious for lies. The governor was reacting to a statement by the APC chairman in the state, John Ochala on his return to school to pursue a Master’s degree in law at UNICAL was as laughable and pathetic.
Ochala had on Tuesday described the Governor as indolent and idle, over his return to school, something he said he should have done when he was a senator or as a private person.
APC Guber Candidate Not Sellable, Can’t Govern: Gov Dickson
Seriake Dickson, Governor of Bayelsa State has said the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, David Lyon, can’t govern and is not sellable. The outgoing governor said this on Thursday while fielding questions from the State House Correspondents in Abuja.
Buhari’s Presidency Has Proven To Be Extremely Expensive: PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians where the office of the first lady being occupied by Aisha, his wife, gets its funding while accusing the president of operating the most expensive presidency. The opposition party asked the question in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.
Bauchi Governor Clarifies “After God, Its Jonathan” Comment
After whipping up sentiments with his comment, “after God, it’s former President Goodluck Jonathan”, Bauchi state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has clarified his position. Governor Mohammad had made the comment during the inauguration of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s campaign council for Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship election at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja.
Minimum Wage: FG, Labour Finally Reach Agreement
Following several negotiations and meetings between the Federal Government and the organised labour, n agreement has finally been reached on the percentage increase on the consequential adjustments as a result of the N30,000 minimum wage. According to Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, the agreement was signed at 3 am on Friday morning.
The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Jamb(JAMB) has said that only candidates with the National Identification Number (NIN) will be eligible to register for the 2020 UTME. The Examination board made this known in a statement via its Twitter handle on Thursday.
It said: All Candidates wishing to take the 2020 UTME must have the National Identification Number (NIN). Prospective candidates are urged to visit the nearest @nimc_ng office for their capturing.
Governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi, has said that the state is one of the most difficult states to rule even though it is one of the least populated. The governor said this as he marked his one year of his second term on Wednesday.
He said, “you have three million governors in Ekiti and everybody is opinionated. I am not a social animal. I don’t go to parties but these days I do.’’
I Did Not Mean To Embarrass Moghalu, Falana Tenders Apology
Femi Falana, a senior advocate of Nigeria (SAN), has apologised to Kingsley Moghalu, former presidential candidate of the Young Peoples Party (YPP), over false claims he accepted an appointment from the Muhammadu Buhari led administration. According to Falana, in a statement on Tuesday, it was a case of mistaken identity and regrets any embarrassment his statement has caused.
Buhari Has Ended Private Jet Era For Public Officials, Says APC
The All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that President Muhammadu Buhari has ended where government officials waste scarce resources on expensive trips.
The ruling party said Buhari’s government isn’t like the era of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) when public officials travelled frequently with private jets or first class.