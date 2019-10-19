Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 19th October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 19th September:

The Joint Admission and Matriculation Board Jamb(JAMB) has said that only candidates with the National Identification Number (NIN) will be eligible to register for the 2020 UTME. The Examination board made this known in a statement via its Twitter handle on Thursday.

Barely a few hours after a tanker laden with petrol exploded killing a mother and her baby and destroying several buildings in Ochanja area of Onitsha, Anambra state, another tanker has exploded in Onitsha. This was confirmed by Emeka Obinwa, executive assistant on State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) to the governor, to newsmen on Friday, in Awka, the state capital.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has revealed its plans to rehabilitate internet fraudsters, known popularly as Yahoo Yahoo boys. This was made known by Ibrahim Magu, acting chairman of the commission, while delivering a paper entitled, ‘Strategic change administration and innovation to curb corruption in Nigeria’, at the third all administrators national conference of the Chartered Institute of Administration, in Lagos, on Thursday.

Minister of Education, Adamu Adamu, has said that most of the teachers in the country are political appointees, hence the poor quality of teaching. The minister who was speaking at the opening of a two-day retreat for officials in the education sector, said pupils in schools are not learning anything because of poor teachers’ quality.

More than three persons have been confirmed dead after a commercial bus known popularly as Danfo hit a median and tumbled in Lagos on Friday. Many people are said to be left injured in the accident that occurred along Lagos-Badagry Expressway.

Lauretta Onochie, President Muhammadu Buhari’s aide on social media has fired very heavy shots at Reno Omokri, self-acclaimed tormentor of the president.

Minimum Wage: FG, Labour Finally Reach Agreement

Following several negotiations and meetings between the Federal Government and the organised labour, n agreement has finally been reached on the percentage increase on the consequential adjustments as a result of the N30,000 minimum wage. According to Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, the agreement was signed 3 am on Friday morning.

Bauchi Governor Clarifies “After God, Its Jonathan” Comment

After whipping up sentiments with his comment, “after God, it’s former President Goodluck Jonathan”, Bauchi state governor, Bala Abdulkadir Mohammed has clarified his position. Governor Mohammad had made the comment during the inauguration of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s campaign council for Bayelsa and Kogi states governorship election at the National Secretariat of the party in Abuja. The governor was quoted as saying that, as far as he was concerned, after God, it’s Goodluck Jonathan. However, while speaking with journalists on the issue, the state Commissioner of Information and Communications, Ladan Salihu, clarified the governor’s stance saying Muhammed had always acknowledged God and Prophet Muhammed before making any utterance.

The Peoples Democratic Party has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to tell Nigerians where the office of the first lady being occupied by Aisha, his wife, gets its funding while accusing the president of operating the most expensive presidency. The opposition party asked the question in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

A High Court sitting in Kwara state has sentenced Ogundele David, killer of an MTN telecommunication staff, Abiola Tosin Ashinwo, to death by hanging. The court gave its judgement delivered by the trial judge, Justice Adebayo Yusuf, n Ogundele who was convicted on two-count charge, after more than three years of legal battle. The court held on Ogundele’s first count charge, that he committed an illegal act by stabbing Ashinwo with the intention of causing her death thereby, committed offence of culpable homicide, punishable with death under Section 229 of the penal code law.

