Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 20th October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 20th September:

Mohammed Babangida, son of former military president, Ibrahim Badamosi Babangida(IBB) has said that his father told him that the annulment of the June 12, 1993, election will haunt him for the rest of his life. Mohammed, IBB’s eldest son made this known in an interview with The SUN.

The Lagos state government says it has confirmed three cases of monkeypox, in the past one month. Akin Abayomi, commissioner for health, made this known while warning residents at a meeting on Friday to take precautionary measures. According to Abayomi, three suspected cases of monkey pox were reported by health facilities in the past one month.

Babachir Lawal, former secretary to the government of the federation, has said that the Igbos are working towards ruling Nigeria in 2023. He said this while canvassing his support for a former governor of Lagos State, Bola Tinubu, adding that he is a perfect fit as Nigeria’s the next president.

The Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has described as sheer mischief a comment by the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC) attributing criminality to Christianity. According to CAN, the statement is aimed at provoking Christians and advised the Muslim body to desist from associating criminality with Christ.

A 17-year-old girl has filed a case against her 72-year-old father, Ibrahim Danlami Yunusa, at Chief Magistrate Court 10 in Gombe for allegedly molesting her severally and impregnating her. The girl’s father was arraigned on a two-count charge under Sections 390 and 282 of the Penal Code for allegedly having carnal knowledge of his 17-year-old daughter on several occasions in 2018 and early 2019.

More than seven persons were said to have been killed in an accident involving the convoy of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo state, on Saturday. The accident which took place near Ehor village along the Benin-Ekpoma highway, was said to have involved an Audi 80 car conveying the deceased victims(five adults and two children) – which had a head-on collision with a Toyota Hilux van conveying protocol officers of the Edo state government house.

Chris Ngige, Minister of Labour and Employment, has said that payment of the new minimum wage would immediately take effect and cuts across both public and private sectors. Ngige made this known early on Friday in Abuja shortly after a government team concluded a meeting with labour leaders.

The National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshimhole, has set up two campaign councils ahead of the governorship elections coming up in Kogi and Bayelsa states. Oshiomhole, while speaking on Friday in Abuja while inaugurating the councils, said it obvious that the PDP is in trouble, stating categorically that the outgoing governor of Bayelsa is in trouble.

Recall that Busola, wife of Timi Dakolo, is seeking a N10m redress from Biodun Fatoyinbo, senior pastor of Commonwealth of Zion Assembly, following allegations of rape levied against him, well Kemi Olunloyo, controversial investigative journalist, has shared that two lawyers from the singer wife’s team have resigned. Speaking via her Instagram page, she further shared that the two lawyers have called her and want to speak with her.

John Baiyeshea, the chairman of the committee of inquiry that was set up to look into the allegations levied against the impeached Deputy Governor of Kogi State, Simon Achuba has raised the alarm that despite not finding any fault in him, he was impeached by the state Assembly, the Cables reports. John in his remark shortly after the impeachement described the impeachment as the most bizarre thing he has seen in his life time.