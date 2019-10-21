Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 21st October, 2019

Following the closure of Nigerian land borders, the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) has called for a total boycott of all Nigerian products imported to Ghana. According to the traders union, this move will force the Nigerian government to open up its land borders for foreign goods. According to Ghanaweb, Greater Accra Regional Secretary of GUTA, David Kwadwo Amoateng on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, Friday said the Nigerian government has not been fair to foreign traders.

A former minister of works, Adeseye Ogunlewe has said that Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has achieved more than any prominent politician in the south-west. The former minister said this in an interview with Daily Independent, saying that Tinubu has achieved more than the late Obafemi Awolowo and MKO , acclaimed winner of the June 12, 1993 presidential election.

Isa Rambo, an assistant commissioner of police, was on Saturday evening kidnapped by gunmen in Kaduna. The senior officer was identified as the commander of the Suleja area command of the Nigeria Police Force.

A lion that escaped from its cage in the Kano zoological garden is said to have been captured after many hours of searching. This was made known by Saidu Gwadabe, head of the zoological garden, while speaking to BBC Hausa on Sunday morning. He said that the animal was spotted inside the zoo premises but in a cage where goats were kept and noted that it had devoured all the goats in the cage. He said the lion was shot with an injection which made him powerless before it was captured and returned to its cage.

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has said that weekend said that he believes that prayers will uplift the state and the nation and bring about solutions. The governor said further that when religious leaders pray, it will have a positive impact on the country and the life of our people in the state. Okowa said this when Evangelist Rabbi Schneider paid him a courtesy visit in Asaba, adding that “crusades will win more souls for Christ and prayers will be offered for our country and the state.

250 bags of foreign rice worth over N5.5m, has been impounded by the Nigerian Customs Service, Kano/Jigawa command. According to reports, the said bags of rice were concealed in a fuel tanker along Daura-Kano road. Displaying the seized tanker and bags of rice before newsmen, the controller of the command, Comptroller Nasir Ahmed, said;

A report has confirmed that a lion reportedly escaped from the Kano Zoological Garden yesterday. Governor Umar Ganduje’s aide, Salihu Tanko Yakasai confirming the incident said authorities are doing everything possible to recapture the Lion.

A young Congolese lady has died after she was allegedly poisoned by her best friend for receiving a job promotion ahead of her. The deceased woman and her best friend were said to be up for a job promotion at work and the lady won. This made the said best friend very jealous and unhappy, and decided to ‘take her out’.

A young Nigerian boy identified as Mr. Isaac Terkende has been reported dead after allegedly snapping a picture in a coffin. The young boy was reported to have died twenty-four hours after he had snapped the picture. Another Facebook user identified as James Igbudu took to his Facebook wall to share this piece of information when he shared a photo of Mr. Isaac in the coffin and his obituary.

A video circulating online shows the bizzare moment a yet-to-be identified pastor tore a Holy Bible into pieces to feed his church members to eat as food.