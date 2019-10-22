Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 22nd October, 2019

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested Elikor Ehud(18) in Ejigbo for allegedly stealing tithes and offerings belonging to Chosen Vine Ministry, Furniture Avenue. DSP Bala Elkana, the spokesperson of the command made this known in a statement in Lagos on Sunday. He revealed that a pastor of the church, Pastor Moses Nwoke had reported at Ejigbo Police Station about the stolen tithes and offerings from the church alter by some unknown persons.

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, has issued a stern warning to the Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, to steer clear of Kogi state, ahead of the forthcoming November 16 governorship election. El Rufai is the chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Kogi state National Campaign Council for the November 16 governorship election.

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, has said the mother of its Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, Ugoeze Sally Kanu, died from the shock of the 2017 military invasion of her home in Afaraukwu, Umuahia, Abia state. During the weekend, Kanu had in a short video confirmed that his mother died at a German hospital on the 30th of August, 2019 after battling with illness. In a statement by IPOB Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, the group said Kanu’s mother died from ‘extreme shock from military invasion of her home under the guise of Operation Python Dance.

A federal high court sitting in Lagos has ordered the temporary forfeiture of two properties belonging to Bukola Saraki, senate president of the 8th National Assembly at Ikoyi Lagos state. This was after a counsel of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission ( EFCC), Nnaemeka Omewa approached the court, seeking an order of interim forfeiture of the properties located at 17A McDonald Road, Ikoyi, Eti Osa local government area of Lagos.

A Federal High Court in Abuja has reduced the bail conditions on the convener of #RevolutionNow, Omoyele Sowore and his co-defendant, Olawale Bakare over charges of treason. The condition was reduced by Justice Ijeoma Ojukwu on Monday. She reduced Sowore’s bail bond to the N50m down from N100m, while Bakare’s bail was reduced from N50m to N20m.

The government of Gombe state has reacted to a trending social media picture of a bus with the inscription: “Ministry of Early Salary Payment, Gombe state”. Ismaila Misilli, senior special assistant to the governor on media and publicity, said: “Our attention has been drawn to a photograph of a bus with a superimposed inscription of ‘ministry of early salary payment’ proudly belonging to Gombe state. ”

Hafsat Baba, Kaduna state commissioner for human services and social development, has revealed that the inmates of a religious rehabilitation centre in the state were held in chains for eight years. The religious rehabilitation centre located at Kwanar Gurguwa in Igabi local government area of the state was raided on Saturday by police, setting free 147 inmates.