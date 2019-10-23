Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 23rd October;

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said if the party is elected in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, it will correct all the wrongs committed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Oshiomhole, a former Edo state governor said this at the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Ogbia Town, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, has said he stands by his earlier comment that Boko Haram has been technically defeated. The minister said this on Monday when he visited the headquarters of The Sun newspaper in Lagos. According to Mohammed, his comments about Boko Haram being technically defeated was based on what he saw on the ground when he led a team of local and international journalists to Maiduguri.

Jalal Arabi, permanent secretary, state house, has said that some of the vehicles used for daily operations in the presidential villa, Abuja were purchased in 1999.

The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha. According to the anti-graft agency, Mompha who is quite popular on social media as a Bureau de Change operator uses the business as a decoy to launder money and carry out fraud. The commission released a statement, Tuesday afternoon to confirm the arrest while giving some vital information on the allegations preferred against the suspect.

Those were our newspaper headlines for today, 23rd October;