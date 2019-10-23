Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 23rd October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 23rd October;
We Will Correct All Errors Of PDP In Bayelsa: Oshiomhole
The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has said if the party is elected in the forthcoming gubernatorial election in Bayelsa State, it will correct all the wrongs committed by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). Oshiomhole, a former Edo state governor said this at the flag-off of the party’s campaign in Ogbia Town, Ogbia Local Government Area of the state.
“I Stand By What I Said; Boko Haram Is Technically Defeated” – Lai Mohammed
Lai Mohammed, minister of information, has said he stands by his earlier comment that Boko Haram has been technically defeated. The minister said this on Monday when he visited the headquarters of The Sun newspaper in Lagos. According to Mohammed, his comments about Boko Haram being technically defeated was based on what he saw on the ground when he led a team of local and international journalists to Maiduguri.
Vehicles Used In Aso Rock Were Bought In 1999 — Presidency
Jalal Arabi, permanent secretary, state house, has said that some of the vehicles used for daily operations in the presidential villa, Abuja were purchased in 1999.
EFCC Confirms Arrest Of Mompha, Throws Light On Allegations Against Him
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) has confirmed the arrest of Ismaila Mustapha, a.k.a Mompha. According to the anti-graft agency, Mompha who is quite popular on social media as a Bureau de Change operator uses the business as a decoy to launder money and carry out fraud. The commission released a statement, Tuesday afternoon to confirm the arrest while giving some vital information on the allegations preferred against the suspect.
Why Naira Marley’s Trial Was Postponed Till Wednesday
The trial of Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, was on Tuesday adjourned till Wednesday by a federal high court sitting in Lagos. Naira Marley facing an 11-count charge bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit cards and fraud. This was after a petition by Olalekan Ojo, Fashola’s lawyer, requesting the court to allow the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) provide statements of its prosecution witnesses to the defendant. Nicholas Oweibo, the presiding judge, after minutes of argument by the defence and prosecution counsel, adjourned the case till October 23, to allow both parties substantiate their arguments.
Nigeria Is The Highest Crude Oil Theft Country In The World: Report
The Natural Resource Charter (NNRC) has ranked Nigeria as the highest ever reported crude oil theft country in the world, with the country recording approximately 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) crude theft. According to a report by the NNRC, an aftermath of a survey on oil theft in the world, also said that Mexico came second with approximately 5,000 to 10,000 bpd loss to oil theft.
Buhari’s Second Term Will Be Better For Nigerians: Oshiomhole
Adams Oshiomole, the National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) has expressed optimism that the second term of President Muhammadu Buhari would be favourable to Nigerians. Speaking while hosting a delegation from the Vietnamese government in his Abuja office on Tuesday, he further explained that the current administration met a lot of rot in the system when they came into power in 2015 and that the president had to fight all of them.
Many Feared Dead In Early Morning Otedola Bridge Accident
Many people are feared dead in the multiple accidents that occurred on the Otedola Bridge, Lagos, along Lagos- Ibadan Expressway, in the early hours Wednesday. According to reports, five vehicles were involved in the ancient which occurred about 8 am during the early morning downpour at Otedola Bridge, outward Lagos to Berger. Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, Lagos State Ambulance Service, LASAMBUS, are currently at the scene of the incident.
We Have Gone Spiritual Because Boko Haram Can’t Be Defeated By Military Warfare: Burutai
Those were our newspaper headlines for today, 23rd October;