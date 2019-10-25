Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 25th October 2019

Minister of youth and sports development, Sunday Dare has revealed that members of the National Youth Service Corps(NYSC) will enjoy the new minimum wage.

The minister made this known via his Twitter handle on Wednesday, shortly after the Federal Executive Council(FEC) meeting at the state house.

In the trial of Nigerian musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley at the Federal High Court in Lagos on Wednesday, there was evidence that stolen credit card information issued by European, American and Latin American banks were retrieved from a laptop allegedly belonging to him.

Nuru Buhari, a forensic expert of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) told the presiding judge, Justice Nicholas Oweibo that some of the credit card information belonged…

Sunday of Obot Ideng, in Ibesikpo local government area of Akwa Ibom State, says he had sexual intercourse with his daughters in order to test his manhood.

Sunday was said to have been abusing his daughters for over three years after he divorced his wife who has relocated to Rivers State.

The trial of Azeez Fashola, aka Naira Marley, over alleged fraud charges at the federal high court in Lagos on Thursday, was adjourned until December 11 and 12, for continuation.

Nigerian singer was charged by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) with 11 counts bordering on conspiracy, possession of counterfeit credit cards, and fraud.

Recall that former president Yakubu celebrated his 85th birthday some weeks ago with many showering encomium on him and describing him as the father of Nigerian unity, Well, Fani Kayode thinks otherwise.

Speaking via his official Twitter handle, the former aviation minister said he can not celebrate the man because it was under his watch that the slaughter of 3 million Biafran civilians took place.

Following the political drama happening in Kogi state which ushered in a new deputy governor, Edward Onoja, the impeached deputy governor of the state, Simon Achuba, has described him as illegal and calls for his immediate arrest.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV, Achuba insisted that he remains the deputy governor of the state because his removal is unconstitutional.