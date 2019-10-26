Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 26th October 2019

The National Center for Disease Control (NCDC) has confirmed that five persons have died from the outbreak of Lassa fever in Benue State.

Speaking at a news conference in Makurdi, kurdi, the state capital, the Programs Officer, Risk Communications Desk of NCDC, Hanatu Bello, said that 21 suspected cases of Lassa fever was received from the state out of which eight cases were confirmed while five infected…

An unidentified member of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) at Bebeji local government area of Kano state, has allegedly beaten a young Almajiri boy to death.

An eye witness had revealed that the incident occurred on Thursday evening when the boy rushed into the corps members’ lodge to collect fruits from one of the residents who had developed the simple gesture of giving out fruits to children in the area…

Sulaimon Agboola(30) has been remanded at the Kirikiri Correctional Facility, Apapa, Lagos, after he pleaded guilty to throwing stones and bottles at police officers on duty.

Magistrate M.O. Tanimola ordered that the defendant should remain behind bars pending review of the facts of the case and sentencing

A birthday message posted in newspapers recently by Governor Umar Ganduje of Kano state, congratulating former governor of the state, Rabi’u Musa Kwankwaso, on his birthday has stirred reaction among supporters of the latter.

Governor Ganduje had placed a full-page coloured advertisement in two national newspapers, Daily Trust and the Nation, congratulating his predecessor, Kwankwaso, on his 63rd birthday anniversary on Tuesday.

A group of monarchs in Orlu local government, Imo State, have appealed to the federal government of Nigeria to allow Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra(IPOB),to return to Nigeria in order to bury his late mum without arrest.

HRM Eze Gideon Ejike who spoke on behalf of the monarchs at Amakwo Event Centre in Orsu Local Government Area of Imo State added that the freedom fighter is not a terrorist but one deserving of a honour.

It would be recalled that there was an uproar among Nigerians after bullion vans were sighted entering the compound of the National Leader of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Popular human right activist, Deji Adeyanju, has submitted a petition to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission(EFCC) over the said incident.

Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a United States diplomat, has described Nigeria’s politics as old men’s club with gentleman agreement on the principle of rotation.

Speaking on Tuesday at ’20 Years of Democracy: a Retrospect’, a programme organised by National Endowment for Democracy (NED) in partnership with Ford Foundation and YIAGA Africa, she further predicted that the next election in the country would be more challenging…

Doma Local government secretariat in Nasarawa was thrown into a wild drama as workers locked up the council boss, Rabo Sani, over failure to pay their outstanding September salary.

He was locked up for three years with the workers claiming that his action has subjected them to undue hardship.

Vice President of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, has appealed to Nigerians to endure border closure which has resulted in the high cost of commodities in the country.

The vice president while speaking at a town hall meeting in Bénin City as part of activities of the ongoing National Festival for Arts and Culture said the border closure was to ensure that Nigerian farmers are prosperous.

Young people of today are faced with situations that pose as bottlenecks for the ultimate goal of survival. Today, many youths find themselves doing some jobs that not only pose danger to their health, but ultimately reduce the creative power of their minds. The quest to understand these young men who find themselves going through the hard way to make ends meet, informed the decision of Information Nigeria’s