Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 29th October 2019

The governors in the country under the name, the Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) are currently meeting in Abuja to cement their stand on some national issues importance.

The governors are currently meeting at the Transcorp Hilton hotel, and the agenda of the meeting includes “update on Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation PHC Meeting in Seattle, November 12-13, 2019 and other side meetings.

Ohanaeze Ndigbo, the apex Igbo socio-cultural organization is advocating for the immediate change of the country’s name, Nigeria, to a better and positive one.

The group said it has become important to the change “as the name, Nigeria, connotes lack of progress, corruption and darkness.”

President Muhammadu Buhari will travel to London, UK after his trip to Saudi Arabia on Saturday.

This was made known byFemi Adesina, presidential spokesman, in a statement, adding that Buhari will spend two weeks in London on a private visit.

The Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, Governor, Godwin Emefiele has highlighted conditions that could be met before the borders are re-opened.

Emefiele said that land borders in the country would remain closed until neighbouring countries agree to implement mutual anti-smuggling policies.

Academic Staff Union of University, ASUU, has threatened strike action if the October salary of its members is not paid by the Federal Government.

ASUU recently announced the rejection of the Integrated Payment Personnel Information System (IPPIS) which they claim is being forced on them by the Federal Government.

The incident was said to have happened during a cult clash between Oto Awori Secondary School and Government Secondary School boys in Ijanikin.

Reports claim Ayuba stabbed a student, identified as Abdulahi Wasiu on the chest region which instantly led to his death.

Not fewer than 41,000 ghost workers have been uncovered by the Bauchi State Government.

This is coming 5 months after Governor Bala Mohammed assumed office. Governor Bala made this known while hosting members of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister’s Press Corps on Saturday, disclosing that the state has 101,000 civil servants and thousands…

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) campaign council in Kogi state has mocked Governor Yahaya Bello for buying a Rolls Royce to a traditional ruler in the state whose area suffers bad roads.

According to the PDP, owing to the bad roads dominating the monarch’s area, the car gift is nothing but a ”Greek gift”.

Former lawmaker, Senator Muslihu El-Jibrin Doguwa has said that any region that breaks away from Nigeria will cry. Doguwa, who was the chairman Senate Committee on Agriculture between 1999 and 2003, while speaking in a recent interview said the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB for Biafra Republic stand no chance, if they secede.

Godswill Akpabio, minister of Niger Delta Affairs, has said that some corrupt people treated the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) like an automated teller machine (ATM).The minister said this during an interview with the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA).

This is coming after President Muhammadu Buhari ordered a forensic audit of the operations of the NDDC from 2001 to 2019 over…

Unlike in the 2019 budget where President Muhammadu Buhari and Vice President Yemi Osinbajo spent N1.4billion on travels and food, they would be spending a total N3.5 billion in 2020.

This figure, according to the budget proposal submitted by the president earlier this month, is more than twice what they spent in 2019 budget…