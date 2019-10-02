Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 2nd October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, Wednesday, 2nd October.

The Rivers state police command has confirmed the killing of a notorious kidnapper in the state, Ekweme Brown, popularly known as Lucifer. Lucifer was shot dead by policemen in Rivers, the Rivers Police Command Spokesman, DSP Nnamdi Omoni, confirmed in a statement in Port Harcourt on Tuesday.

Patrick Obahiagbon Sends Independence Day Message In Unusual Grammar Style

Honourable Patrick Obahiagbon, famous for his unusual grammar has sent out how his independence day message to Nigerians. Obahiagbon aka Igodomigodo, who was elected to the House of Representatives in 2007, had this to say:

Buhari Is Nigeria’s Best President Since 1960: Muslim Group

As Nigeria celebrates her 59th anniversary, the Muslim Rights Concern (MURIC), has on Tuesday described President Muhammadu Buhari, as the best president to have ruled the country. The group said this in a statement by its director, Ishaq Akintola, nothing that Buhari’s administration remains the best compared to other past administrations, of Olusegun Obasanjo, Umaru Musa Yaradua and Goodluck Ebele Jonathan. It said corruption and insecurity are the two major problems plaguing Nigeria’s democratic success, and noted that the only Nigerian president to identify these problems and currently tackles them is Buhari.

The Igbos resident in Benue state have cried out about still being kidnapped for ransom in the state. Only last month, Ndigbo in the state raised the alarm that they were being targeted for kidnap, and mad to pay heavy ransom for their freedom while abductors killed some in the process. Speaking under the aegis of Igbo Union in Benue State, they said despite security measures being put in place by the State Governor, Samuel Ortom, they still live and in danger.

A female Police Officer from Delta state Police Command has been killed by her colleague while quelling a protest by some traders in Bonsaac area of the metropolis. According to reports, the late policewoman was among four other police officers drafted from the ‘B’ Division to the scene of the protest and was said to have died on the spot after she was accidentally hit by a stray bullet fired by one of her colleagues.

Anthony Okogie, a former archbishop of the Catholic diocese in Lagos, has described Nigeria at 59 as wounded, bleeding and dying The cardinal said this in an article entitled “At 59, what will save Nigeria?”.

Festus Keyamo, Minister of State for Labour and Employment, in his Independence Day message said though the country has stumbled and wobbled, it is still on its feet. The minister said this on Tuesday via a tweet on his Twitter handle, adding that the country’s march to greatness continues. He notes that Nigerians have fought, abused themselves and injured their feelings, but the love for one another is still present.

Sugarcane Seller Stabs Colleague To Death In Anambra

Hamisu Ibrahim, was allegedly stabbed to death by a sugarcane seller in Onitsha, Anambra state on Tuesday. It was gathered that the deceased, also a sugarcane hawker was killed during a fight with the suspect, Jubrin Mohammed along Onitsha-Enugu expressway of the commercial city. The fight followed a sharp disagreement between the duo, said to hail from the same state, The Nation reports.

NYSC Approves White Shoulder-Length Hijab For Muslim Corps Members

A new report has confirmed that the National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, has approved a white shoulder-length hijab for Muslims females for religious purposes. This was made known in a document made available to newsmen.

The modes of dressing for corps members are classified into three categories, which are used for different occasions. One, within the camp during the orientation programme, their normal attire, except otherwise directed, consists of a pair of white shorts with a white vest and white canvas shoes and socks.

Those were our newspaper headlines for today, Wednesday, 2nd October.