Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 30th October 2019

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide says it would consult some prominent Nigerians on the need to support Igbo presidency in 2023. According to the group, it would lead a 2023 National Committee on Igbo presidency project and people like former aviation minister, Chief Femi Fani-Kayode, Ango Abdullahi, Junaid Mohammed, ACF Scribe Sani, and Coalition of Northern Groups would be consulted. A statement signed by the groups Deputy President General, Comrade Obinna Achionye, and the Secretary-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike, reads thus:

The Senate has asked the management of the University of Maiduguri (UNIMAID) not to proceed with the implementation of the recent hike in school fees and charges.

According to the Senate during its plenary session on Tuesday, following a motion introduced by Abubakar Kyari, senator representing Borno north that the increase in fees could push the students out of school and join the Boko Haram insurgent group. Charges such as registration, collection of certificates, inter-university, inter-departmental transfers as well as hostel maintenance were affected.

Lai Mohammed, minister of information, has said that the federal government won't spare anyone caught disseminating fake news

Speaking during a press conference in Abuja, on Tuesday, the minister said the government will regulate online platforms

Mohammed, who inaugurated a seven-man committee set up to implement reforms in the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), said the reforms that will be implemented by the committee are recommendations approved by President Muhammadu Buhari.

President Muhammadu Buhari has warned men of the Nigeria Police Force against harassing young Nigerians who carry laptop computers. The warning was given by the president in his keynote address at the opening ceremony of the conference and retreat for senior police officers on Monday in Lagos. The president, who was represented by Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo, said, reports of harassing innocent people “just because they look successful and are carrying laptops” must stop.

The Nigeria Governors’ Forum (NGF) has said that the new minimum wage, which was agreed upon between the federal government and organised labour, is not binding on state governments.

Kayode Fayemi, governor of Ekiti state and chairman of the forum, said this while briefing reporters at the end of a meeting of the 36 governors on Monday, in Abuja. Meanwhile, the federal executive council (FEC) directed Zainab Ahmed, minister of finance, to effect the payment of N30,000 new minimum wage before December.

Senate President Ahmed Lawan on Monday lamented about Nigeria being faced with financial difficulties. Speaking at the convocation ceremony of the University of Benin/ National Institute for Legislative and Democratic Studies (UNIBEN/ NILDS) Postgraduate Programmes, he said “Today Nigeria is faced with the problem of availability of revenue. ”

The minister of humanitarian affairs, disaster management and social development, Sadiya Umar Farouq has revealed that over 40 million Nigerians are unemployed. The minister said this when she appeared before the House Committee on women affairs and social development to defend the ministry’s 2020 budget proposal. According to her, agencies under the ministry’s supervision include; the National Commission for Refugees, migrants and internally displaced persons (NCR), the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the National Social Investment Office (NSIO), the North East Development Commission (NEDC)…

As the Supreme Court of Nigeria gear up to deliver judgement following the legal tussle between President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressive Congress(APC) and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) over the last presidential poll, PDP has bragged that APC can not escape judgement. According to Kola Ologbondiyan, PDP spokesman, who released a statement on behalf of the Party via his verified Twitter handle, the party has massive evidence proving that its candidate won the election.

The United States Embassy in Abuja on Tuesday warned Nigerians against using free WiFi services at public places as they could easily fall prey to cyber attackers. Nigerians were also advised to stop giving too much personal information on social media networks to prevent Internet fraudsters from cashing-in on such data. Ms Kathleen FitzGibbon, Chargé d’ affaires, U.S. Embassy, Nigeria said this while speaking with Journalists at the sideline of the Cybersecurity Awareness Seminar with the theme: “Own IT, Secure IT and Protect IT” held in Abuja.