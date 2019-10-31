Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 31st October 2019

Igbo leaders will converge in Abakaliki, the Ebonyi State capital, Abakaliki, from November 22 to 23, 2019 for a retreat.

Daily Trust reports that an insider confided to it that the main agenda of the meeting is to discuss how the region will produce an Igbo president in 2023.

Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has reacted to the Supreme Court judgment on the appeal filed by it and its Presidential candidate at the 2019 Presidential election, Atiku Abubakar.

Speaking on the apex court decision, which dismissed their appeal, Secondus said it had come but that the final judgement comes from God.

In a statement on Wednesday, the PDP national chairman said, through his Special Adviser on Media, Ike Abonyi, said that Atiku won the election.

Edo state governor, Godwin Obaseki, has stated that the former governor of the state and National Chairman of the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC), APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has lost his political relevance in the state and has now resorted to using security operatives from Abuja to intimidate people in the state.

He made this known in reaction to the recent arrest of Andrew Momodu, his security adviser, via a statement released through his Special Adviser on Media Strategy, Crusoe Osagie.

The chairman of the Presidential Advisory Committee against Corruption, Prof Itse Sagay has stated that the ruling All Progressive Congress(APC) is at risk of losing more states if its national chairman, Adams Oshiomhole, does not stop his punching and aggressive behaviour.

Speaking during an interview with Daily Independent, he said he has told the combative former labour leader the same thing but he ignored it.

Ifeanyi Ubah, the member representing Anambra South senatorial district, is currently a joyous man after an appellate court sitting in Enugu upheld his victory as the duly elected lawmaker for the District.

According to Justice Ibrahim Saulawa, the presiding judge, who dismissed the appeals of Mr Chris Uba of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Andy Uba of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for lacking merit, Ifeanyi Ubah satisfies all the requirements for a duly elected.

Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has made known its condition to joining the Federal government Integrated Payroll and Personnel Information system (IPPIS).

According to the university body, it would join IPPIS, if acts establishing universities were amended by the National Assembly.

It also said all grey areas with regards to sabbatical, external examiners, external assessors and earned academic allowances as well as capturing the appropriate retiring ages of workers in the university must be addressed.

