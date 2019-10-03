Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 3rd October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, Thursday, 3rd October.

The presidency has debunked claims that President Muhammadu Buhari will amend the constitution in order to seek a third term in office. This was made known by Garba Shehu, a senior special assistant to the president on media and publicity on Tuesday, in Abuja. According to the presidential spokesperson, Buhari is a democrat and is only interested in serving his second and only term after which a general election will, wherein Buhari will not be a candidate.

Police have beefed up security in Kano, ahead of the judgment by the Kano State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal on Wednesday. Abba Yusuf of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) is challenging the victory of Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje of the All Progressives Congress(APC) in the governorship election in the state on March 23rd, 2019.

A former first lady of Kogi State, Aisha Abubakar Audu has officially joined the race of the governorship election in the state. According to Mrs Audu, if elected on November 16, 2019, she would tackle poverty, corruption and all forms of social vices in Kogi State. In a statement from her Media Office, made available to Journalists in Abuja on Wednesday, Mrs Audu is contesting on the platform of the Young Progressives Party, YPP.

In an event to mark the 59th independent anniversary of the country on Tuesday, October 1st, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo hailed the beautiful attributes of the Nigerian people. According to vice president Osinbajo, Nigerians have a unique ‘swag’ that make them stand out. Osinbajo said whether its dance move from ‘Sekem, Skelewu, Shakitibobo and most recently Zanku, nobody dances better than Nigerians.

A 38-year-old woman, Hauwa Adamu, who allegedly burnt the private parts of her seven-year-old stepdaughter has been arrested by the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) in Borno. NSCDC Commandant, Mr Abdullahi Ibrahim, ho revealed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Wednesday in Maiduguri, adding that the woman was arrested in Moduganari area of Maiduguri.

Yekini Nabena, the deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress APC, has said that the plans of the Peoples Democratic Party PDP in Bayelsa State and its outgoing governor, Seriake Dickson to rig the upcoming governorship election will fail. Nabena made this known during a news conference Wednesday in Abuja while advising the PDP to do away with any plan to disrupt the election scheduled to hold on November 16.

The Christ Embassy Church has revealed that it will soon launch its pidgin version of the Holy Bible to further expand Christianity and the word of God. This was made known by Pastor Eddie Owase, Head of the Warri Ministry Centre of the Christ Embassy, on Tuesday night in Warri as part of activities by the church to mark Nigeria’s 59th independence.

Femi Gbajabiamila, Speaker of the house of representatives, has sparked up controversies with his attire to the Independence Day parade at Aso Rock. Gbaja who wore a white “agbada” with blue cap, was one of those who inspected the parade after Senate President Ahmad Lawan, as Nigeria’s number four citizen.

Nigerians have lambasted Femi Gbajabiamila, speaker of the house of representatives, over what he wore underneath his attire to the Independence Day parade at Aso Rock, in Abuja. Gbajabiamila, during the parade, was seen rocking a white “agbada” with a blue cap. But what caught most people’s attention was an unknown object protruding from within around his chest region.

Minister of Communications, Doctor Isa Ali Pantami, has issued a statement in condemnation of the harassment of young Nigerians by security operatives. In the statement signed by his spokesperson, Uwa Suleiman, the minister stated that not all young person seen carrying laptops and other ICT gadget is into cybercrimes.

Those were our newspaper headlines for today, Thursday, 3rd October.