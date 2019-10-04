Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 4th October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, Thursday, 4th October.

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to express their displeasure with the ‘unnecessary attention’ the federal government is giving to popular crossdresser, Idris Okuneye aka Bobrisky. This was after Olusegun Runsewe, Director-General, National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), described Bobrisky, as a “national disaster. ”

Enugu Police Nab Men Who Sell Dead, Decomposed Meat Buyers

The Enugu State Police Command has announced the arrest of four men for allegedly selling meat of dead and decomposed animals to unsuspecting members of the public in the state. The Command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, made this known in a statement in Enugu on Thursday.

The Imo state government has announced plans to reintegrate and resettle Imo indigenes who recently returned from South Africa, as a result of the latest xenophobic attacks. To this effect, the Imo State Governor, Emeka Ihedioha has set up an inter-ministerial committee to map out strategies for their resettlement. The governor, while speaking during the reception of the returnees at the Government House, Owerri, Wednesday, thanked God for saving their lives despite the casualties recorded during the attack.

Labour unions have threatened to embark on a nationwide strike from October 16, following any failure to resume deliberations on minimum wage adjustments. This was made known by the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) at a meeting with the trade union arm of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) in Abuja, on Wednesday. In a statement jointly signed by Ayuba Wabba, NLC president, Quadri Olaleye, TUC president, and Simon Anchaver, acting chairman of JNPSNC, the unionists said they have demonstrated restraint and patience with the government.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan says rulers who refuse to leave office at the end of their tenure are enabled by people who praise and worship them as gods. The former Nigerian President, who is one of the speakers at the summit organised by the National Democratic Institute (NDI), said this on Thursday at the constitutional term limits summit.

A female student of the University of Ibadan International School, Miss Ikhlass Olasubomi Badiru has been suspended by the school’s authorities for reportedly wearing a Hijab to school in July. Recall that some months ago, parents tackled the school for preventing students putting on hijab from entering the school. In a suspension letter signed by the Principal of the school Phebean Olowe on Monday, 30th September 2019, the student was told that the two weeks suspension takes effect from 7th till 18th October, 2019.

A new report has emerged about a woman who went into labour whilst on a motorcycle headed to a hospital. According to the report, the woman on her way to the clinic went into labour and luckily come across Rita Wurapa district Director of Health and a nurse who helped her deliver her baby who was already coming out.

Former minister of education, Oby Ezekwesili has taken a swipe at President Muhammadu Buhari as a leader who lacks understanding of leadership. The former minister expressed that a leader must work harder than normal for the development of his or her people. She, however, expressed that in Nigeria, the opposite is the case as she pointed out that Nigeria lacks leaders who understand and fulfill the intellectual and physical rigours that come with being a leader.

Former Chief of Army Staff and Defence staff, General Alani Akinrinade has dished out a piece of advice for former President Olusegun Obasanjo. According to the General, Obasanjo needs to stop public letter-writing, just so he can make a point. Akinrinade, a former Army chief made this known while speaking with reporters in Lagos, ahead of his 80th birthday holding in Ibadan, Oyo State capital in October.

