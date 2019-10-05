Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 5th October, 2019

Adams Oshiomhole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has said that the party is more concerned with delivering good governance to Nigerians, not the 2023 elections. The APC national chairman said this on Thursday in Abuja, at a Reconciliation Meeting with stakeholders and aggrieved governorship aspirants of the party from Bayelsa.

No fewer than 10 persons from Zamfara state enslaved in Burkina Faso were on Thursday handed over to the state government, after regaining their freedom. These Zamfara indigenes were part of the 23 people brought back to Nigeria from Burkina Faso by Katsina State Government with the assistance of the Nigerian embassy in that country.

Popular TV and Radio personality, Charles Anazodo has taken to Twitter to condemn Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage for walking past him without saying hello. According to the OAP, he was with a colleague when Savage, who visited the Nigerian radio station, Beat FM, walked right past them without saying ‘hi’.

The immediate past governor of Imo state, Rochas Okorocha on Thursday said the constitutional approval of ‘three senators per state’ is unnecessary because it adds to the cost of governance, which the country should be trying to cut down on. The lawmaker representing Imo west constituency, said this during on Thursday during plenary, stressing that the number of lawmakers from each state be reduced to cut the cost of governance.

The Nigeria Police Force has announced that it be will acquire electro-muscular disruption technology-based weaponry popularly known as Taser or Stun Guns for it to reduce firearm abuse. The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu said this during his opening speech during a conference with Senior Police Officers held Thursday.

The Minister of Labour and Employment, Dr Chris Ngige, Thursday said that if the Federal Government agrees to the demand of Labour union on new minimum wage, it would surely lead to lay off of workers. According to Ngige, retrenchment will be the price to pay for meeting a wage bill of N580 billion needed to meet labour’s demand on the new wage.

Godwin Obaseki, governor of Edo State, has said that a second term for him is non-negotiable because he had earned it and anyone that thinks otherwise must be daydreaming. The governor said this on Thursday, when he received members of the Benin Unity League at government house, Benin.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that if he was given the circumstance, he would still concede defeat to President Muhammadu Buhari. Jonathan who was the incumbent president during the 2015 presidential election said he has no regret for conceding to Buhari up to this moment.

Omoyele Sowore, the convener of RevolutionNow, was granted bail in the sum of N100 million naira by a federal high court after spending over 50 days in custody. Shortly after he was granted bail, the undeterred Sowore while fielding questions from journalists said he remains focus towards achieving his set goals.

Reno Omokri, a staunch critic of President Muhammadu Buhari, has questioned the court over the bail conditions given to detained activist, Omoyele Sowore. The court granted the activist bail. However, he is reportedly not to address the media until the trial is done. Reacting to this, Reno expressed surprise at the decision as he wondered whether the court is superior to the constitution of Nigeria.

The Taraba state police command has arrested Abdulbasit Umar(22), for allegedly aiding the kidnap of his own sister, Amina Umar(10) on her way to school. He was arrested alongside two other accomplices, Sadiq Sani and Abdullahi Habib, who were said to have demanded the sum of N10 million as ransom to free their victim.