Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 6th October, 2019

I Was Shocked Over Xenophobic Attacks On Nigerians In South Africa: Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari on Friday revealed his shock over the attacks on Nigerians in South Africa, describing it as embarrassment to the African continent. Buhari said this in Pretoria, when he met with Nigerians in the Diaspora in South Africa. Buhari had left for South Africa on Wednesday, shortly after presiding over the weekly Federal Executive Council, FEC, meeting to meet with President Cyril Ramaphosa over the xenophobic attacks on Nigerians and to have bilateral discussions.

Lawyer of Omoyele Sowore, convener of the #RevolutionNow Movement, Inibehe Effiong says he has remained in custody of the Department of State Services (DSS) because his bail conditions have not been met. The federal high court in Abuja had granted a N100 million bail to Sowore with two sureties who must be resident in Abuja and have landed properties within the federal capital territory.

The Bayelsa state governor, Seriake Dickson has described the arrest and detention of Sahara Reporters’ publisher, Omoyele Sowore as undemocratic and suppression of the freedom of expression. The governor said this when he appeared as the chief guest of honour, at the 3rd annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) on the theme, “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward” held at Ikeja Lagos, weekend.

It appears Nigerians social media have unanimously agreed that rapper M.I Abaga is Africa’s number 1 following a reply to diss by colleague Vector Da Viper’s real name, Olanrewaju Ogunmefun. M.I Abaga upon release of his song ‘The Viper’, which he says isn’t a diss track but a lesson, unarguably schooled Vector whom he kept referring to Lanre and son and has set Twitter on fire.

The Bishop of Sokoto Catholic Diocese, Dr. Matthew Hassan Kukah, has urged President Muhammadu Buhari and the Senate president Ahmed Lawan to look into reducing the bogus salaries of members of National Assembly. Bishop Kukah said this at the 3rd annual conference of the Guild of Corporate Online Publishers (GOCOP) on the theme, “Economy, Security and National Development: The Way Forward” held at Ikeja Lagos, on Saturday.

Many Nigerians may have been surprised to learn of the death of tortoise in Ogbomoso, Oyo state which was over 300 years old. However many may not have known of the existence of this tortoise known as ‘Alagba’ (elderly one), prior to news of its demise.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan has said that the claim in ‘For The Record’, the memoir of David Cameron, former UK prime minister, should be taken with “a grain of salt”. The former UK PM in the book, claimed that some British troops spotted the location of the abducted Chibok girls and offered to help in rescuing them but Jonathan refused.

Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi, has announced that the state government would start paying the N30 000 new minimum wages from October. According to the Nations, Fayemi explained that this becomes necessary so as to alleviate the standard of living of people living in the state.

Former minister of aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has revealed that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on the way out of Aso Rock. The former minister expressed that the vice president has begged to retain his position, but all his plea has fallen on deaf ears of the President.

The Akwa Ibom State Police Command is of the opinion that the increased cases of robbery attacks in Uyo are caused by people not informing the police. Via a statement released on Friday, the police command listed some hotlines, urging people to be very vigilant and call them should there be a need to.

