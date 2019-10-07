Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 7th October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 7th, October

Former lawmaker, Shehu Sani, Saturday took a dig at the governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai over his “failure to protect” the schoolgirls abducted in the state last week. Unknown gunmen had stormed the school at 12:10 am on a fateful day, according to an official, and whisked away the girls and two staff.

The All Progressives Congress APC has again accused the former President Goodluck Jonathan of presiding over the most corrupt government in Nigeria. The APC said this while reacting to Jonathan’s response to comments by a former British Prime Minister, David Cameron accusing the former president

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former aviation minister has asked David Cameron, former UK prime minister to muster the courage to confess his role in the abduction plan of Chibok schoolgirls. The former minister was reacting to an accusation by Cameron in his book ‘For The Record’ that ex-President Goodluck Jonathan refused help for the rescue of the schoolgirls when it was offered. Cameron had said some British troops spotted the location of the abducted Chibok girls and offered to help in rescuing them but Jonathan refused.

The Senior Pastor of Latter Rain Assembly, Tunde Bakare, has said that no ethnic group in Nigeria has the exclusive right to hold presidential office while also declaring that President Muhammadu Buhari will not fail Nigerians. The cleric said this on Sunday during his annual state of the nation address to commemorate the nation’s 59th independence anniversary.

Chief Edwin Clark, Ijaw leader and elder statesman on Sunday said leaders of the Southwest should stop wanting to become president and give the Southeast a chance of anointing a president from the region. According to Clark, there is nothing the All Progressive Congress (APC) leader, Bola Ahmed Tinubu can offer that the South-East can’t, so they(southwest leaders) should stop thinking of becoming president.

The video of a Nigerian man weeping over the loss of his friend has gone viral as the reason for the friend’s death brought tears to the eyes of everyone. According to the man, his friend died in the US due to his fear not to fail his family. The man went on to say his friend cared more about the people around him than himself, thus leading to his untimely death.

Femi Fani-Kayode has taken to his Twitter page to reveal that Vice President Yemi Osinbajo is on his way out of the Buhari-led government. According to FFK’s claim, three names have been shortlisted for the VP’s replacement.

Residents of Ribah community in Kebbi State were left stunned on Saturday when a middle-aged man climbed a mast and vowed not to descend from it until President Muhammadu Buhari resigns. According to reports, during negotiation, his Local Government Chairman pleaded with him to come down and promised to give him a brand new motorcycle, but he refused.

Popular social media evangelist, Reno Omokri has taken to his twitter handle to shake a major table as he expresses that wisdom does not come with education. The social media evangelist pointed out that contrary to popular belief that being educated equals wisdom, education comes with foolishness.

A new photo of Umar Ganduje, Kano state governor, sleeping and snoring during an official meeting in South Africa has hit the internet. Ganduje had travelled with the presidency on Wednesday as part of President Muhammadu Buhari‘s entourage to South Africa following the xenophobic killing of Nigerians living in South Africa.

