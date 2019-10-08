Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 8th, October

Former senator, Shehu Sani has reacted to a move by Borno state governor, Zulum Babagana to seek prayers over incessant Boko Haram attacks on his people from Muslim clerics in Saudi Arabia. The lawmaker who represented Kaduna Central at the 8th Senate in his reaction, advised the governor to patronize local prayer warriors instead of going to Saudi Arabia.

Former senate president, Bukola Saraki has reacted to an investigation by BBC Africa, where two lecturers from Nigeria and Ghana were exposed for “sex for grades”. A senior lecturer at the University of Lagos, Faculty of Arts, who is also the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, was one of those exposed in the investigation.

Atiku Abubakar, a former vice president and presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP) in the last elections has described as ‘unacceptable’, the behaviour of the lecturers caught in the BBC Africa #SexForGrade investigation. A University of Lagos(UNILAG) senior lecturer, Faculty of Arts, also the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, was one of the lecturers exposed in the video.

Following an in-depth investigation carried out by BBC Africa Eye on sex-for-marks lecturers at various universities in West Africa, ex-students of the University of Benin(UNIBEN) are calling on BBC into look into the institution as well. In the mind-blowing investigation which was released on Monday, a University of Lagos(UNILAG) senior lecturer at the Faculty of Arts, also the head pastor of a Foursquare Gospel Church in Lagos, Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, was one of the lecturers exposed.

The Foursquare Gospel Church in Nigeria has suspended Dr Boniface Igbeneghu over being allegedly involved in the sex-for-grades scandal following an investigation by BBC Africa Eye. The church suspended Igheneghu, a lecturer in the University of Lagos (UNILAG), from all ministerial assignments and also dissociated itself from the “heinous and unscriptural act”

The University of Lagos has shut down the ‘Cold Room’, where lecturers of the institution allegedly harass students sexually. This was made known by Taiwo Oloyede, the Principal Assistant Registrar (Communication Unit) of the university. In the undercover video released by BBC Africa Eye, a lecturer of the school, Boniface Igbeneghu, who was one of culprits caught, had mentioned the ‘Cold Room’ to the admission seeker he was trying to harass sexually.

A businesswoman, Ejioma Ahibafu, has told an Ojo Magistrates’ Court how she paid a N1.1 million loan she allegedly took from a man ‘in kind’. The defendant, a 49-year-old trader who sells bags of rice, pleaded not guilty to a two-count charge of obtaining money by false pretence and stealing levelled against her.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rt. Hon Femi Gbajabiamila has reacted to the groundbreaking scandal of a lecturer demanding for sex from an admission seeker. Recall that BBC released a documentary of a University of Lagos lecturer, Dr. Boniface demanding for sex from an admission seeker in the institution.

Former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani has advised Arabian clerics employed by Borno State to combat Boko Haram to practice well before carrying out their function. Recall that on Monday, the former lawmaker advised the government of Borno state to employ Nigerian clerics in the fight against Boko Haram.

The BBC investigative Journalist, that revealed the sexual harassment in universities, Kiki Mordi has alleged that she has been receiving death threats since the documentary went viral. Speaking during an interview with Sahara Reporters, she added that she is not bothered because BBC places a premium on the security of employees.

Those were our newspaper headlines for today, 8th, October