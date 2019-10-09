Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 9th October, 2019

These are our newspaper headlines for today, 8th, October

Governor Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo state, has sacked Augustine Pelemo, his special assistant on political matters in order to instil sanity. This war made known by Donald Ojogo, the state commissioner for information, in a statement on Monday. According to Ojogo, the directive was based on the need to instill sanity “and nip in the bud divisive acts and tendencies inimical to the existing cordiality and cohesion in the state administration”.

Bisi Fayemi, the wife of the governor of Ekiti state, has revealed that she was sexually harassed while she was a university student. Mrs Fayemi said this on Monday during the premiering of #SexForGrade, a BBC Africa Eye documentary exposing lecturers in some universities in Nigeria and Ghana. Dr. Boniface Igbeneghu, a senior lecturer at the faculty of art, University of Lagos (UNILAG), was one of the randy lecturers caught.

President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday said he has flu because he is working very hard. The President said this while presenting N10.72 trillion budget for 2020 fiscal year before a joint session of the National Assembly.

A panel has recommended disciplinary measures for five officers of the army and the police who were involved in the killing of three policemen and a civilian in Taraba state. The policemen attached to the intelligence response team of the force, on an undercover mission to arrest Hamisu Wadume, a kidnap suspect, were shot dead by soldiers on August 6. President Muhammadu Buhari had ordered the military authorities to investigate the killing.

Son-in-law of former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Abdullahi Babalele, has asked a Federal High Court in Lagos for permission to travel for a foreign medical trip on the ground of his “life-threatening” illness. Babalele tendered medical reports from three hospitals; two in Abuja and three in London – showing his health condition.

Unknown gunmen have abducted two policemen in Ngo community of Andoni local government area of Rivers state. The police officers were said to have been abducted on Monday and whisked to an unknown location.

President Buhari has stated that he has the flu because of his hard work. The president made this known while presenting the 2020 budget to a joint session of the national assembly a couple of minutes ago. Buhari explained that he has the flu due to him working very hard to meet the deadline of the national assembly. He went on to ask the lawmakers and other dignitaries present in the lower legislative chamber to “pardon” him because his voice was unclear.

The Movement for the Actualisation of Sovereign State of Biafra(MASSOB) has warned the federal government of Nigeria to exclude the South East region from its proposed plan to rebuild toll gates across the country. Speaking via a statement signed by its spokesman, Uchenna Madu, the group described the move as a wicked plot against the Igbo region because available data indicate that more toll gates would be erected in the region than any other region in the country.