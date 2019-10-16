Nigerian Priest Teaches Americans How To Sing In Igbo Language

In a viral video shared on the Internet, a Nigerian priest is seen leading a church of white people in worship with Igbo worship song ‘Imela’

The video which was shared by a Facebook user identified as Nwanonenyi Ndigbo, showed the priest who is an Igbo man leading in Igbo worship song.

The popular Igbo song ‘Imela Imela, Imela Okaka, Imela Chineke, Imela Onyema’ which simply means: “You’ve done well God, You’ve done well, good God’ was heard from the tongues of both the choristers and the entire church.

