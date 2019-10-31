Nigerian Rapper, Chinko Ekun Shares Photos As He Completes NYSC Programme

Indigenous rapper Chinko Ekun has announced that he has completed the mandatory one year National Youth Service Scheme.

Sharing the news via his Instagram page, the singer stated that ‘every finish line is the beginning of a new race.’

Read Also: YBNL: Olamide Signs 2 New Artistes, Chinko Ekun and Xino

Taking to his comment section to react, Jigan Babaoja, a popular Yoruba actor, mocked the singer by saying: ‘All these small small boys ! Things we don do since 2007 lol sho mo igba timo setan ni Skool??? ‘

He wrote;

Every finish line is the beginning of a new race .#MAFO . #NYSC done ✅

Jigan Baba Oba wrote:

All these small small boys ! Things we don do since 2007 lol sho mo igba timo setan ni Skool??? Congrats bro