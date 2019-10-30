Nigerian Singer, Maj Accused Of Stealing Friend’s Boyfriend With PS4

K20 Entertainment Singer Maj has again found herself in the news, following allegations made by a social media user.

Trouble started after the singer was slammed by a TV host for her outfit to the Headies.

The episode saw many coming for Maj as well as others showing their support.

Amid all the back and forth another social media took to Twitter to claim Maj stole a friend’s boyfriend by gifting the young man a PS4.

“Wait, we are talking about the same Maj that snatched a friend’s man by buying him PS4 not minding say she and the girl na longtime friends, na that Maj abi, superstar singer Maj,Karma! haq had haq!”

Twitter users have since continued to drag the singer.

See some of the comments below;