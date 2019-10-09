Nigerian Singer Maj Poses Completely Topless In New Video

Nigerian singer Maj has again caused a stir on social media after she took to her page to share a raunchy video of herself.

The K20 Entertainment act posted a video on her IG page which saw her posing topless.

Read Also: #Sexforgrades: ‘You Are Nothing Short Of A Rapist If You Ask Women To Submit Unwillingly’ – Singer Maj

Watch the video below;

Maj made news a few hours ago after she reacted to the trending #sexforgrades documentary which sone light on how some lecturers demand sex from female students for good grades.

According to the singer, randy lecturers can not be anything more than rapists seeing as they force girls to sleep with them