Nigerian Singer Timaya Twerks On His Mother (Video)

by Amaka Odozi

Nigeria pop singer and songwriter, Timaya took to Instagram to show off the playful side of him people hardly get to see.

Timaya
Popular singer, Timaya

The pioneer of DM Records Limited shared a video of himself whining his waist and twerking on his mother while she was sitting on the couch.

His mother’s reaction was priceless as she laughed while he showed off his dance moves.

The father of three captioned the video:

Me and my MOTHER. This feeling priceless 🙏🙏🙏GOD”

Watch the video below:

https://www.instagram.com/p/B4MyC6lFWru/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

