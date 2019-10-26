Nigerian Singer, Victor AD Loses Dad

by Eyitemi Majeed
Victor AD and late dad
Victor AD and late dad

Popular Nigerian singer Victor AD, has announced the passing away of his dad via an Instagram post on Saturday.

Although the ‘Too much money’ crooner didn’t reveal the cause of his father’s death, he said his last word was ‘Jesus.’

Dad, you left without saying goodbye. Mum told me the last word you said was JESUS! 😭 you’re the best Father in the world, you did everything proper to give us a better life. I won’t trade that for anything in this world. Most of my songs were inspired by you. I love you Dad! ❤️ may your soul Rest In Peace.🙏 heaven’s got a place for you.”

