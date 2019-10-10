Nigerian Student Sent Me Her Nude Pictures, Phone Number – Ghanaian Lecturer

by Amaka

A Ghanaian lecturer, Emmanuel Acheampong has opened up on how a female student from Nigeria gave her nude pictures and phone number to him.

Ghanaian lecturer, Gyampo
Ghanaian lecturer, Gyampo

Speaking in an interview on Ahotor FM, the senior lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Business School recounted an occasion whereby he was offered sex for grades.

Information Nigeria recalls BBC Africa Eye investigation released a 13-minute video documentary which had undercover reporters posing as students seeking help from lecturers.

The video exposed how female students are exploited and sexually harassed by male lecturers in exchange for better grades and mentor-ship and a Ghanaian lecturer, Gyampo was caught in the act.

Reacting to this, Acheampong said he met a Nigerian student who wanted to pass without studying.

“When I opened the paper, it was an empty sheet with her naked picture and telephone number under it. I called her and with my background as a Christian, I counselled her,” he revealed.  

Read Also: Frodd Meets With Ubi Franklin, Signs New Deal (Photo)

“I failed her woefully,” he added.

Acheampong also said he usually gives out questions before the examination to avoid anything of the sort.

This practice discourages students from coming to you, he said.

Tags from the story
BBC Africa Eye, Emmanuel Acheampong, Professor Gyampo
0

You may also like

Alaafin of Oyo and his Oloris show off their sallah ram (Photos)

[VIDEO]: Zlatan Ibile Shares Money To Children Dancing Soapy Dance

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today, nigerian newspaper

Nigerian Newspaper Headlines Today: 8th November

Prophet Samuel Abiara, Biodun Fatoyinbo, The Dakolos

COZA: ‘Stand With Biodun Fatoyinbo’ – Prophet Samuel Abiara

How to Kill Time on a Long Overlay at an Airport

How To Kill Time On A Long Overlay At Airport

Fuel tankers explodes in Lagos, kills nine, burns 53 cars (Video)

Fulani herdsmen strike again, kill 10 farmers in Benue

June 12: OPC to hold 17th annual lecture for M.K.O Abiola

6 Ways Your Anger Could Kill You

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *