Nigerian Student Sent Me Her Nude Pictures, Phone Number – Ghanaian Lecturer

A Ghanaian lecturer, Emmanuel Acheampong has opened up on how a female student from Nigeria gave her nude pictures and phone number to him.

Speaking in an interview on Ahotor FM, the senior lecturer at the Ghana Institute of Management and Public Administration (GIMPA) Business School recounted an occasion whereby he was offered sex for grades.

Information Nigeria recalls BBC Africa Eye investigation released a 13-minute video documentary which had undercover reporters posing as students seeking help from lecturers.

The video exposed how female students are exploited and sexually harassed by male lecturers in exchange for better grades and mentor-ship and a Ghanaian lecturer, Gyampo was caught in the act.

Reacting to this, Acheampong said he met a Nigerian student who wanted to pass without studying.

“When I opened the paper, it was an empty sheet with her naked picture and telephone number under it. I called her and with my background as a Christian, I counselled her,” he revealed.

“I failed her woefully,” he added.

Acheampong also said he usually gives out questions before the examination to avoid anything of the sort.

This practice discourages students from coming to you, he said.