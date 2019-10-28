Nigerian Transgender Shares Old Photo, Says She Wants To Become Most Powerful Woman In The World

by Temitope Alabi

A Nigerian transgender woman, Isabella Harisonqueen has taken to Facebook to make it known that she plans on becoming one of the most powerful women in the world.

According to Isabella, she has always known she is a woman trapped in her male body, thus the reason she decided on undergoing sex-change surgery.

Read Also: Transgender Bobrisky Lists His Achievements At 28

In her words;

“My story, my journey in life, oh gosh what a journey, now I say to myself nothing is impossible if u believe in urself and actualize your dreams. I always knew there was a beautiful woman trapped inside of me and thank God I’m letting her out and she doesn’t have to feel caged of trapped any more. It a process but I will get there. My final goal is to become one of the most powerful women in the world and I will surely get there if I can come this far. #keeping up with Isabella.”

