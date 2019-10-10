Nigerian University Expels Student For Repeatedly Slamming State Governor

A first-year student of the Taraba State University has been expelled by the institution for criticising the governor of the state, Darius Ishaku, in several Facebook posts.

The school however said the student was expelled because he had failed to “complete the registration processes” that include signing the matriculation oath form.

The student, Joseph Israel, who was admitted to study Chemistry but later switched to Laboratory Science was expelled in September.

A September 20, 2019 letter by the deputy registrar for academic affairs, Yakubu Fwa, accused the student of failing to attend the students’ matriculation ceremony and not completing the matriculation form.

“Further take notice that the withdrawal of the said admission is hinged on your inability to complete the registration processes of Taraba State University, Jalingo, as approved by the relevant university regulation and which makes (you) a ghost student,” the letter said.

The student revealed however that the reason for expulsion which the school gave was just to divert attention from the truth — As he was was well known to be an online critic of the governor.

“The mistake I did was not snapping a picture on the day. I am not a picture person. But I have over 20 persons who can testify that I was there with them on that day. I also signed the form given to us,” he told Premium Times.

On April 26, Israel posted: “If Gov Darius sells seven cars in his convoy alone, he will solve the problems of Taraba State University”.

“Governor Darius is a tested and trusted failure, the 100 days of any government shows the direction of that government, the Darius administration has no direction, his government is the worst in the 28 years of existence of Taraba State,” he wrote. “I call on all those whose hopes are high to keep their hopes down till 2023 maybe we’ll have a proactive and a serious governor.”