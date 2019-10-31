Nigerians Are Hungry, Says Shehu Sani

by Olayemi Oladotun

Senator Shehu Sani has expressed that Nigerians are not concerned with the quality of being sold in Nigerian markets.

Shehu Sani
Senator Shehu Sani

This is coming following the mixed reactions that trailed the decision of the federal government to close Nigeria borders, which has led to an increase in the price of food commodities.

The former lawmaker expressed that when people are hungry they don’t care whether the food is good, all they want is to eat.

See his post below:

