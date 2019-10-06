Nigerians Attack Victoria Kimani For Shading Viewers Of BBNaija Show

by Michael
Victoria Kimani
Victoria Kimani

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to attack Singer, Victoria Kimani for saying Big Brother Naija reality TV show keeps people ‘dormant, distracted & jobless.’

The Kenyan singer took to her Twitter page to criticise the reality show and those who watch it, stressing that fans of the reality show should have invested that same amount of time building their businesses instead of watching other people’s lives.

READ ALSO – BBNaija: ‘Certain TV Shows Aim At Keeping People Dormant, Jobless’ – Victoria Kimani

She wrote: ‘No offense to anyone who watches big brother ….. but imagine if you invested that same amount of time Building your business as you watch other people’s lives …. sometimes I think certain tv shows conspire to keep people dormant, distracted & jobless.’

 

See Some Reactions Here:

