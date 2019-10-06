Nigerians Attack Victoria Kimani For Shading Viewers Of BBNaija Show

Nigerians have taken to Twitter to attack Singer, Victoria Kimani for saying Big Brother Naija reality TV show keeps people ‘dormant, distracted & jobless.’

The Kenyan singer took to her Twitter page to criticise the reality show and those who watch it, stressing that fans of the reality show should have invested that same amount of time building their businesses instead of watching other people’s lives.

She wrote: ‘No offense to anyone who watches big brother ….. but imagine if you invested that same amount of time Building your business as you watch other people’s lives …. sometimes I think certain tv shows conspire to keep people dormant, distracted & jobless.’

See Some Reactions Here:

I told Victoria Kimani that Tiwa is performing at the finale today and she blocked me 😂😂😂. What a Wow #BBNaijaparty #BBNajia — adenle victor (@adenlevicky) October 6, 2019

So the whole time you have invested in your career why is your career still looking for money to rent talkless of building — Bigger PraizFrank (@BiggerGreatness) October 5, 2019

Victoria just chill ok, pple sit down to watch ur videos & listen to ur music, they r not jobless,America has d highest number of entertainment shows like this,Americans watch and still go abt their normal biz, there is no country richer than America, so darling just breathe — ogechukwu osih JP (@ogechukwuosih) October 5, 2019