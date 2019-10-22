Nigerians Blast Jaruma For Saying Chioma Is Lucky Her Mother-In-Law Is Dead

by Amaka

Nigerian sex therapist, Jaruma is currently under attack for saying Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma is lucky because her mother-in-law isn’t alive.

According to the businesswoman:

“Mothers-in-law are the cause of Divorce! Chioma does not have any mother-in-law making her life a living hell. Chioma is lucky!”

The remark irked most web users, who took turns in taking swipes at her, via Twitter as they believe it was insensitive.

Others believe she wrote it so she could get the attention of people as well as get tongues wagging.

It appears she fulfilled her aim.

See the reactions below:

 

