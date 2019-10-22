Nigerians Blast Jaruma For Saying Chioma Is Lucky Her Mother-In-Law Is Dead

Nigerian sex therapist, Jaruma is currently under attack for saying Davido’s girlfriend, Chioma is lucky because her mother-in-law isn’t alive.

According to the businesswoman:

“Mothers-in-law are the cause of Divorce! Chioma does not have any mother-in-law making her life a living hell. Chioma is lucky!”

The remark irked most web users, who took turns in taking swipes at her, via Twitter as they believe it was insensitive.

Others believe she wrote it so she could get the attention of people as well as get tongues wagging.

It appears she fulfilled her aim.

See the reactions below:

Ya’ll shld know by now that jaruma would say absolutely anything or do anything to trend, ya’ll shld just let her sell her juju to those that are interested bikonu! — Ayeesha (@ayeesha_olajide) October 22, 2019

Jaruma is indirectly saying she will die before her own child gets married in future. After all mother in-laws are the cause of divorce.🤣🤣🤣 — Oluwatosin Janet (@Tosjane_) October 22, 2019

I dunno why folks still bother attacking Jaruma.

She continually does and says controversial things only cos she knows Nigerians are jobless and are always looking for who to drag. Her business thrives on publicity and there's no such thing as bad publicity. — Adunni Adaora Achebe (@Adunni_Achebe) October 22, 2019

Could it be that madam jaruma or jaruma empire have take the wrong herbal mixture or she is on medical care? This implies that the death of chioma mom should be a cause of rejoice. See madam if your mother is a disaster others have lovely and caring mom Ok? I sign out. pic.twitter.com/Bg9NHYcwbc — Officialagility (@Officialagilit2) October 22, 2019