Nigerians Disagree With Pastor Adeboye Over Prayer Point

by Eyitemi Majeed
Pastor E.A Adeboye is currently trending on social media after tweeting a prayer point that says: “Father, let all protocols, rules, and criteria be suspended, overlooked and overruled, as You did for Joseph, in order for me to be promoted, in Jesus’ name.”

Nigerians, while reacting to his prayer point,  asserted that the cleric is only encouraging corruption and mediocrity with prayers. What do you think???

His words:

Father, let all protocols, rules and criteria be suspended, overlooked and overruled, as You did for Joseph, in order for me to be promoted, in Jesus’ name.

See his tweet below:

What Nigerians are saying:

Pastor E.A Adeboye
