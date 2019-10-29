Nigerians Disagree With Pastor Adeboye Over Prayer Point

Pastor E.A Adeboye is currently trending on social media after tweeting a prayer point that says: “Father, let all protocols, rules, and criteria be suspended, overlooked and overruled, as You did for Joseph, in order for me to be promoted, in Jesus’ name.”

Nigerians, while reacting to his prayer point, asserted that the cleric is only encouraging corruption and mediocrity with prayers. What do you think???

His words:

Father, let all protocols, rules and criteria be suspended, overlooked and overruled, as You did for Joseph, in order for me to be promoted, in Jesus’ name.

See his tweet below:

Father, let all protocols, rules and criteria be suspended, overlooked and overruled, as You did for Joseph, in order for me to be promoted, in Jesus’ name. — PastorEAAdeboye (@PastorEAAdeboye) October 27, 2019

What Nigerians are saying:

This is encouraging corruption and mediocrity. There are reasons for the protocols, rules and criteria for a better society. — Kaposki Apophis Pompyë⚡ (@KaposkiR) October 27, 2019

And herein lies the problem with Nigeria. This prayer feeds the Nigerians narcissistic mindset. — oladele ayuba (@deleayuba) October 27, 2019

This is why so many people in this country want to get what they didn’t work for or don’t deserve. — 6IX ♋ (@KenMcWealth) October 28, 2019