Nigerians Embarrass Tunde Ednut For Mocking Innosson’s Gift To BBNaija’s Mercy

Tunde Ednut has earned himself the rage of fellow Nigerians after he bashed the Innosson car gift given to Mercy Eke, winner of the Big Brother Nigeria ‘Pepper Dem’ season.

Ednut, an Instagram blogger had taken to his page to mock the car by Nigerian car maker Innosson, describing the vehicle given to Mercy as ‘Nepa car’.

This sparked the anger of some Nigerians as they took to Twitter to call out Ednut, who they described as a failed musician and comedian.

See reactions

What Tunde Ednut said about the Innoson SUV is surprisingly how a lot of Yoruba's view Igbos. If its fake then its Aba Made.

Permit me to say this. Ndi Igbo are the most creative, enterprising and hardworking tribe in Nigeria did I even add Richest too. pic.twitter.com/iAxX9kuT37 — South East Focus (@SouthEastNaija) October 9, 2019

Innoson is better than Benz!

Why do we have problem in supporting made in naija? Be like say na this yamayama talk make Tunde ednut music career collapse. pic.twitter.com/s6BYSStnuu — #hashtag (@hashtag2weets) October 9, 2019

This is very simple… for bashing innoson motors, can we all, every igbo person unfollow Tunde Ednut or report his account ?

He feels like he has some power to thrash talk someone's brand when he has a failed career. If not so social media, Tunde for dey sell groundnut. Idiot! — Sømębödy's Sõn (@nonsookongwu) October 9, 2019

I saw a lot of comments by supposed celebrities, Tunde Ednut and Omo Akin especially on the Innosson jeep given to Mercy. The only reason they are condemning the car is because it's Nigerian made or should i say made in the South East. — #hashtag (@hashtag2weets) October 9, 2019

Dear Tunde Ednut, Thanks for calling Innoson motors ugly, U just gave them a free advert, now they are trending on Twitter NG. See God,…, 😀 😂 😁 😁 😁 — Barca Principal (@TheGeniusJaj) October 9, 2019