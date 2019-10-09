Nigerians Embarrass Tunde Ednut For Mocking Innosson’s Gift To BBNaija’s Mercy

Tunde Ednut has earned himself the rage of fellow Nigerians after he bashed the Innosson car gift given to Mercy Eke, winner of the Big Brother Nigeria ‘Pepper Dem’ season.

Ednut, an Instagram blogger had taken to his page to mock the car by Nigerian car maker Innosson, describing the vehicle given to Mercy as ‘Nepa car’.

This sparked the anger of some Nigerians as they took to Twitter to call out Ednut, who they described as a failed musician and comedian.

