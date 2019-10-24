Nigerians Fume As Accident Victims Die After Failing To Present Police Report In Hospital

Many Nigerians have taken to the microblogging platform, Twitter to let off steam after a hospital in Abuja refused to attend to two accident victims over police report.

A Nigerian man, Othniel Anselm had drawn the attention of Nigerians to his plight after he narrated how his younger sister and her friend were left to die by a hospital that insisted on police report before commencing treatment.

He said a drunk driver had rammed into the tricycle his sister and her friend were in, killing the ‘keke’ rider instantly and leaving his sister and her friend half dead.

They, however, died when they were taken to a second hospital because too much time had been wasted.

This angered many Nigerians, who are using the platform to call on appropriate authorities to sanction the hospital.

See some reactions

Someone is dying and a whole hospital meant to be saving lives is asking for police report. Some murdered 3 people while driving drunk and the police wants to bail him without justice. This country can kill you anytime, both the rich and poor. Tueh#justiceforjemima — Four-eyed edo boy's assistant (@colomental_) October 24, 2019

What's the use of going to school to study medicine for years, or whatever useless course you read that put you in a hospital, if you still see a dying person and ask for police report. 😏 #justiceforjemima — Slimkally (@Slimkally) October 24, 2019

If you ask the doctors, they will tell you that we don't need any police report to commence treatment of accident victims. But in the real world, they do the opposite. If we don't drag the people involved in this one, this impunity will continue.#justiceforjemima — Ucheya 🇳🇬 (@MrUcheya) October 24, 2019

How TF will hospital be asking for police report for an emergency case????…..Nigeria is gone #justiceforjemima — H.A.I.S.H.A.H🧕🍭 (@EWAWUNMIII) October 24, 2019

So hospitals now need police reports before treating the injured during accidents?😑😑🥺#justiceforjemima — Damy (@king_damy) October 24, 2019

You see people dying and it’s even a government hospital and you’re still asking for police report???? This country is sick and don’t forget to find your way out of it.#justiceforjemima — Oluwafunmilayo🇳🇬 (@FunmiKolz) October 24, 2019

#justiceforjemima

This will just trend for a day and some of us will forget it!

Please let's make it trend for at least more than a Day, Week, Month or even a year!

Till Justice is served.

THE MEDIA HAVE POWER TOO! — Muktar (@Itzmuky) October 24, 2019

First question to be asked is, if a relative of the said doctors, children, wife or husband were brought in that same condition for treatment, would the police report still be required?? #justiceforjemima — Tunde Sadiq (@TundeSadiq2) October 24, 2019

According to the "Compulsory Treatment & Care of Victims of Gunshot Act, 2017", refusal to treat such a victim carries a 5-year jail sentence. Jemima's case wasn't even a gunshot wound but an accident & you ask for a police report? Those involved need be jailed! #justiceforjemima https://t.co/tCApRVIfxI — CHIDUBEM NJOKU (@ChidubemNJ) October 24, 2019