Nigerians Fume As Accident Victims Die After Failing To Present Police Report In Hospital

Many Nigerians have taken to the microblogging platform, Twitter to let off steam after a hospital in Abuja refused to attend to two accident victims over police report.

A Nigerian man, Othniel Anselm had drawn the attention of Nigerians to his plight after he narrated how his younger sister and her friend were left to die by a hospital that insisted on police report before commencing treatment.

He said a drunk driver had rammed into the tricycle his sister and her friend were in, killing the ‘keke’ rider instantly and leaving his sister and her friend half dead.

They, however, died when they were taken to a second hospital because too much time had been wasted.

This angered many Nigerians, who are using the platform to call on appropriate authorities to sanction the hospital.

