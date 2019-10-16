Nigerians Fume As Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For N10b Payment To Kogi Weeks Before Election

by Verity

 

Buhari
President Buhari

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure at President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to the Senate for a N10 billion payment to Kogi state.

On Tuesday, the Senate president read on the floor of the house a request by the president to approve the payment of N10.069billion as settlement of promissory note to the Kogi State Government.

This report has sparked a form of outrage among Nigerians on Twitter as many are wondering why such a whooping sum of money should be given to Governor Yahaya Bello just a few weeks to election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) had declared November 16th as the date for the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Read Also: “I am the Governor today and Insha Allah, l will return back as the Governor for another four years” – Yahaya Bello

Many commenters described the fund as such that would enable Governor Bello of the All Progressives Congress(APC), who is one of the candidates in the election to induce voters and mobilise thugs.

See reactions below

 

