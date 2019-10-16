Nigerians Fume As Buhari Seeks Senate Approval For N10b Payment To Kogi Weeks Before Election

Nigerians have taken to social media to express their displeasure at President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to the Senate for a N10 billion payment to Kogi state.

On Tuesday, the Senate president read on the floor of the house a request by the president to approve the payment of N10.069billion as settlement of promissory note to the Kogi State Government.

This report has sparked a form of outrage among Nigerians on Twitter as many are wondering why such a whooping sum of money should be given to Governor Yahaya Bello just a few weeks to election.

The Independent National Electoral Commission(INEC) had declared November 16th as the date for the governorship elections in Kogi and Bayelsa states.

Many commenters described the fund as such that would enable Governor Bello of the All Progressives Congress(APC), who is one of the candidates in the election to induce voters and mobilise thugs.

Dear @DrAhmadLawan prove to us that you are a rubber stamp by approving the N10bil for Yahaya bello to use for vote buying and election rigging I Kogi state as demanded by @MBuhari. Show us that our perception about you is perfect — Tokan (@futurKing) October 16, 2019

10B bailout for Yahaya Bello few days to Kogi Governorship election? Buhari no longer pretends to be decent. 😂 — Henry Shield (@henryshield) October 16, 2019

I see ppl saying "If Kogi are fools let them vote Yahaya Bello"..as if votes counts in this country. @MBuhari's leaning on @NGRSenate 2 approve 10bn 4 Bello's vote buying. You think Bubu won't lean on @inecnigeria too?

Wake up abeg! Election outcome is not dependent on Kogi ppl. — Ifeanyichukwu (@Afu_Dimkpa1) October 16, 2019

Am Particularly interested in the Project work constructed by Gov Yahaya Bello and why the Fed Govt is giving out such an amount at this critical time in Kogi.

There is a Conspiracy theory going on here.

Must APC buy and smuggle their way into power always??? pic.twitter.com/iRhoXkDQBv — Michael Adelodun. (@AA_Adelodun) October 16, 2019

So Mr Integrity Buhari wants to release N10bn from FG purse to Kogi State for Yahaya Bello's election abi? And some idiots will still come here and defend their Buhari and his 53 thieves. — Lere Olayinka – Aresa 1 (@OlayinkaLere) October 15, 2019

The @nassnigeria MUST not approve any money for Kogi State until after the election. Except if @MBuhari is stating the obvious which is conspiracy against the people of Kogi State for a failed Governor Yahaya Bello @SPNigeria @SERAPNigeria @EiENigeria must defend democracy. — Austeen Anibe OTENE (@anibeotene) October 15, 2019