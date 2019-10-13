Nigerians Ladies Celebrate ‘No Bra Day’ 2019 (Photos)

Today, October 13, 2019, has been declared by world pop culture as ‘No Bra Day.”

The “No Bra Day” is an annual observance in which women are encouraged to forgo wearing a bra as a means to encourage breast cancer awareness.

In celebration of World No Bra Day, women around the world have taken to their respective social media pages to share photos of themselves braless.

Information Nigeria has gathered that, just like last year, Nigerians have also joined the trend which aims at creating breast cancer awareness.

See Photos Here:

#NoBraDay

Home is where the bra isn't 😊🌹 Early detection saves lives so check for lumps regularly 😚 pic.twitter.com/KndK0bOg12 — 👑RawYalty_Chi👑 (@RawYalty_Chi) October 13, 2019

we all know that #NoBraDay is for cancer awareness for women and you all shouldn't dirty the TL with different brezzz and nipples. But if you decide to show us those babies who am I to refuse…. Gentlemen shall we 😊😊 pic.twitter.com/DcKulAB6L6 — luwakanty (@KantyBoii) October 13, 2019

In memoriam of every woman battling breast cancer. Be stronger, be healed! #NoBraDay pic.twitter.com/ptalNgaUM2 — Okey (@Okeydegeneral) October 13, 2019

My number one concern today is how bobrisky will celebrate #NoBraDay today! pic.twitter.com/8sI8Dp5Ayg — OLADIMEJI 🚫 (@Dimz_i_am) October 13, 2019