Nigerians Ladies Celebrate ‘No Bra Day’ 2019 (Photos)

by Michael
No Bra Day
Twitter Post #NoBraDay

Today, October 13, 2019, has been declared by world pop culture as ‘No Bra Day.”

The “No Bra Day” is an annual observance in which women are encouraged to forgo wearing a bra as a means to encourage breast cancer awareness.

In celebration of World No Bra Day, women around the world have taken to their respective social media pages to share photos of themselves braless.

Information Nigeria has gathered that, just like last year, Nigerians have also joined the trend which aims at creating breast cancer awareness.

 See Photos Here:

No Bra Day
Twitter Post #NoBraDay

