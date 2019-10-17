Nigerians Need To Pray Over Current Situation Of The Country: Ahmed Lawan

Senate President Ahmad Lawan has stated that Nigerians need to pray more over the current situation of the country.

Speaking via a statement which was released by his special assistant on media, Ola Awoniyi, while receiving a delegate from Christians in the National Assembly, he added that the power of God is sufficient to move the country forward

The delegation was led by Ovie Omo-Agege, deputy senate president, and Orji Kalu, senate chief whip.

The purpose of the visit is said to be aimed at inviting the Senate President to the 10th national prayer breakfast scheduled to take place on October 31 at the International Conference Center, Abuja.

Lawan at the end of the meeting remarked that the meeting is timely.

His full remark:

“Given the situation we are in today, the various challenges that Nigeria and its people face, we even need to pray more,” Lawan said.

“Today, we face serious security challenges. Where we have security agencies which are mandated to ensure that we are secured and protected, if nothing, we should pray for them that they are able to perform well.

“It is not only in empowering them with weapons; the power of God is beyond weapons. I’m sure that all people of faith will continue to pray for our security agencies to protect us.”

The senate president asked leaders to be transparent and accountable to the nation.

“We have the responsibility to ensure that we continue to provide leadership, to continue to seek the intervention of God in the way and manner that we lead our people,” he said.

“We have to do whatever we can to be as truthful, transparent and accountable to our people.

“I believe that this country needs prayers, and that this country needs unity amongst all faith. We all worship one God, and he is the only way through which we can have our country led properly